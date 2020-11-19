The best Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Krig 6 loadout

Choosing the best Call of Duty Cold War Krig 6 loadout can be a daunting task, especially if you haven’t had a lot of experience with the weapon. With Cold War’s create-a-class system having more options this year than ever before, it can be tricky to know what attachments work well together. Our loadout guide has been designed to make this challenge much easier for you, revealing the perfect setup for the Krig 6.

Compared to some of the other assault rifles in the game, including the XM4 and the M16, the Krig 6’s strengths lie in its accuracy. We’ve tested every Krig attachment to get the most out of this assault rifle, reducing its recoil to make it one of the most accurate weapons in the game.

Our Krig 6 loadout has been fine tuned to benefit players aiming for accuracy first and foremost. If you have a steady hand, this could be the perfect set-up for you. Not sure if the Krig 6 suits you? Don’t worry, you can check out all of the Call of Duty Cold War guns to find something that is bound to get you some scorestreaks.

BEST CALL OF DUTY COLD WAR KRIG 6 LOADOUT

The best Call of Duty Cold War Krig 6 loadout is:

Primary weapon: Krig 6

Diamondback Reflex

Muzzle Brake 5.56

19.7” Takedown

Ember Sighting Point

Field Agent Grip

Secondary weapon: 1911

Muzzle Brake .45 ACP

5.63″ Takedown

Steady Aim Laser

12 Rnd

Airborne Elastic Wrap

Tactical: Stimshot

Lethal: Semtex

Field Upgrade: Proximity Mine

Perk 1: Forward Intel

Perk 2: Assassin

Perk 3: Spycraft

Wildcard: Danger Close

Each player has their own opinions when it comes to what scopes you should use. While we’ve recommended the Millstop Reflex in the past for other weapons, we’ve decided to go for the Diamondback Reflex this time around. Our primary goal for this loadout is to increase our accuracy without having to make many sacrifices, which is why we’ve gone for the Muzzle Brake 5.56. Although adding just 4% to the Krig 6’s vertical recoil control may not feel like much of an upgrade, this attachment has no downsides, making this an easy pick for our build.

For the barrel attachment, we’ve selected the 19.7” Takedown which increases the effective damage range on this weapon by 150%. Adding this attachment allows you to kill enemies from over 90m away – with this low recoil build, the 19.7” Takedown is a no brainer. The only downside to this attachment is the 5% reduction in sprinting move speed, but this is hardly noticeable in-game. The Ember Sighting Point helps to spot enemies from a distance, making it the perfect attachment to accompany this long-ranged weapon.

Lastly, the Field Agent Grip gives us that extra bit of accuracy in the form of better vertical and horizontal recoil control. You will lose 26% on your shooting move speed, but this isn’t an issue as you really shouldn’t be moving when attacking from a distance. The rest of the loadout consists of a fully stocked 1911, perfect for those rare opportunities when your Krig 6 runs out of bullets.

We’re also opting for a stealthy approach with our selected Cold War perks, allowing you to easily sneak past enemies without being detected. When it comes to Field Upgrades, our pick goes to the Proximity Mine which usually sneaks in a few kills throughout the course of a match.