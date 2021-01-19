Call of Duty: Cold War split-screen glitch is turning players into floating guns

Call of Duty players are no strangers to invisibility glitches in the war game. In December, players discovered they could turn invisible in Warzone by abusing an exploit with the attack helicopter. Soon after, people also found there were particular walls they could glitch into to vanish from sight. Now, though, another invisibility-based hicup can happen if you’re merely playing split-screen with a pal.

Players have taken to Twitter and Reddit to share clips of games where they start up, and everyone appears as, well, ghosts with guns basically. It doesn’t seem to be as problematic as the previous glitches, but it makes for some entertaining viewing. It doesn’t appear to be something you can force to happen, either, but it’s probably quite an annoying thing to deal with when it does pop up.

From the posts I’ve seen, the problem seems limited to multiplayer mostly. There are no fixes for it right now. All you can do to tackle the odd bug is restart your game and hope for the best.

You can see the bug in action for yourself down below:

If you’re looking to rock the best gun, which is probably wise if you turn invisible as that’s the only thing people will see, then our Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War weapons guide will show you what’s currently on offer.