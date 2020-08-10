New Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War teasers turn out to be a bust

We still haven’t gotten an official reveal for Call of Duty 2020, but it looked like the end of that wait was in sight – briefly, anyway. A new set of teasers from Activision had led fans and influencers to believe that a reveal might be coming as soon as August 14, but it looks like that date just brings us to another set of teasers.

The date came from a new COD teaser site, where the numbers 12:00 and 8:14 are cycling through a flashing VCR clock. That led a load of people – including us – to believe that the new Call of Duty would be revealed on August 14 at 12:00. COD YouTuber NoahJ456, who documented much of the process of deciphering the early teasers, reports that Activision has confirmed the date is just for the next set of teasers.

So more Call of Duty teasers will launch Friday, August 14 at 9:00 PDT / 12:00 EDT / 17:00 BST. How long it’ll be between those teasers and the actual reveal remains to be seen, but we’re running out of time for Call of Duty 2020 to actually launch in 2020.

The road to all these teasers has been a fun one, at least. Influencers were shipped a series of vintage projectors and slides, which eventually pointed to a Cold War era chess game between Russian Boris Spassky and American Bobby Fischer. That game has an famous in which a pawn takes a pawn – which led the community to PawnTakesPawn.com, with the flashing VCR and other apparent hints.

HOW WE SOLVED THE HARDEST EASTER EGG IN CALL OF DUTY HISTORY! Zombies community unmatched. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lTq1vE061I — NoahJ456 (@NoahJ456) August 10, 2020

The little room at that teaser site also includes a map in the background which seems to hint at a big ol’ revamp for the Warzone map.

I just heard directly from Activision. What we solved today was just the FIRST step of the Call of Duty 2020 reveal. What comes out on Friday at 12 EST is just the next part. We go again. pic.twitter.com/KBvu2sPoaR — NoahJ456 (@NoahJ456) August 10, 2020

Activision confirmed during a recent financial call that the next in its series of FPS games is still due to launch in 2020, and the title Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has already leaked through a variety of sources, including Doritos.