Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War Zombies reveal set for September 30

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War has shown off some early looks at both campaign and multiplayer, and now it’s time for Zombies mode to follow suit. A new page on the Cold War teaser site points to a full reveal of Zombies mode on September 30, following several days of tiny teaser images and videos.

The Zombies reveal will take place on September 30 at 10:00 PDT / 13:00 EDT / 18:00 BST on the official Call of Duty YouTube channel, as the new Pawn Takes Pawn ‘Truth Bomb’ page suggests – and which the official Call of Duty Twitter has now confirmed. A brief teaser video on the page shows zombies overrunning an underground bunker, with soldiers in an older style of uniform reminiscent of the mode’s occasional World War II setting.

We’ll get a whole lot more time to spend with the game soon, as the Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War PC beta kicks off on October 15. The beta is, as usual, delayed on non-PlayStation platforms, but at least it’ll be a chance to play.

And we’ll know much more about what Zombies looks like very soon.

