Footage of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer has been leaked

Whoops, someone has leaked footage of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War‘s multiplayer ahead of the upcoming PC game’s big reveal this month. Twitch streamer DougIsRaw went live with what looks like footage from the Alpha. There were other influences in the lobby, so it’s probably safe to assume it was a capture event.

He was only live for seven minutes before someone – presumably Twitch or Activision – took it down. Regardless, it was up long enough for someone to rip the footage and put it up on YouTube and Resetera. The stream itself shows off a Miami-based map that takes place in a nightclub and hotel at night. There’s also all the neon you’d expect, given the time period.

We also got a glimpse at other details such as the HUD, weapons, and game mode. It looks like DougIsRaw is using the Famas assault rifle, and it also appears that a few black ops perks, such as the Ninja and Tactical Mask, are returning, too. As for the game mode, it was a six on six match with an objective to escort a VIP, which is new.

You can catch the footage below if you’re quick:

Either way, we don’t have long to wait until we can see the game’s multiplayer for ourselves. After Call of Duty: Cold War was revealed in Warzone, we found out we’ll be getting a multiplayer reveal this month.

In the meantime, we’ve been keeping an eye out for all the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War guns we’ve seen in promo material – if you want to check it out, you know where to click.