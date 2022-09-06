Modern Warfare 2 brings back Call of Duty’s most annoying weapon

The Modern Warfare 2 gameplay trailer seems to suggest that the most annoying weapon in Call of Duty multiplayer and Warzone will be making a return to Infinity Ward and Activision’s FPS sequel, with the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta set to launch later this month.

We’ve all been there. You’ve perfected your loadout. You’re playing it cool and tactical. You’re Captain Price, Soap, and MacMillan rolled into one. Suddenly, a rival player comes charging at you head on. You ready your aim to dispatch them with a headshot, when they whip out the world’s most annoying weapon, and the bane of Modern Warfare multiplayer – the riot shield.

Impervious to damage and practically impossible to shoot around, the riot shield is a camper’s dream. You just find a corner, crouch down, draw it out, and wait for people to take a shot at you before running at them with a one-shot melee attack. I know it takes skill. I’m sure there are people out there who will defend the riot shield as a complex and legitimate CoD tactic. But like so many other Modern Warfare and Warzone players, I’ve simply been duped out of an easy kill too many times to see the riot shield as anything but a nuisance.

Nevertheless, it seems to be coming back. If you jump to just the right moment of the latest Modern Warfare 2 gameplay trailer, there’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment where an operator in the campaign mode can be seen advancing through open space safely and annoyingly tucked behind the riot shield. We’ve linked to the exact spot below:

And if it’s in the single-player, you can almost guarantee the riot shield will pop up in multiplayer, so get your rockets, C4, and hand grenades ready to take eliminate all its frustrating acolytes.

If you want to get ahead of the curve and start practising your counter-riot shield tactics, check out our guide to the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta and how to play.