Looking for the best Grau loadout in Warzone? The Grau only came to Modern Warfare as a new seasonal weapon a few months ago, but it’s taking multiplayer and Warzone lobbies by storm. Why? It’s incredibly accurate, has very high muzzle velocity, very low damage dropoff over long ranges, and is still mobile and fast enough to slay in close-quarters. It’s versatile, deadly, and easy to use.

While we used to opt for the M4A1 loadout in Warzone for the best assault rifle for Warzone, the Grau 5.56 is a top competitor. Of the many great Warzone guns, the Grau stands out as being arguably the easiest to use in all circumstances, with better recoil than the M4 and – thanks to its high muzzle velocity and low damage dropoff – better performance over long distances. Whichever of the two ARs you choose for your Warzone loadout drop, make sure you use our setups for the best results.

This Grau 5.56 Warzone setup is designed to maximise the weapon’s accuracy and ability to excel in long-range battles without lessening its effectiveness in close and medium-range engagements.

Best Grau loadout Warzone

Here is the best Grau loadout for Warzone is:

Monolithic Suppressor

Tempus 26.4″ Archangel

Commando Foregrip

60 Round Mags

Tac Laser

This setup adds a little to your ranged effectiveness through the Monolithic Suppressor and Archangel barrel, but crucially it actually improves the weapon’s performance in close-quarters fights, too. Before the Grau’s ranged effectiveness was nerfed we opted for the Nexus barrel, but now the Archangel barrel is essentially, especially as it grants some very easy to use iron sights.

Elsewhere the Monolithic Suppressor improves your long-range effectiveness, too, but also keeps you off the map. The iron sights are good enough to stand in for a reflex sight, and they offer a faster aim down sight time, too. Finally, the 60 Round Mags are essential in Warzone as they allow you to potentially down a whole squad if you land your shots.

As for the rest of the Grau Warzone setup, we’ve opted for the Cold-Blooded and Ghost as essential perks as they’ll keep you off any radars and thermal optics, which is invaluable in Warzone. It’s up to you which third, or yellow perk you opt for but we tend to switch between Tracker or Amped. Amped is great for improving your weapon swap speed and generally helps if you push a lot. Tracker shows you footsteps, which is ideal if you’ve weakened an enemy and need to clean up the fight as soon as possible.

Your Tactical Equipment should always be the Heartbeat Sensor as it can provide vital intel in nigh-impossible situations such as when you’re trying to clear out a skyscraper. As for lethals – we tend to go for C4 as they excel at dealing initial damage when rushing enemies and can be lobbed over obstacles with ease and accuracy.

After the Grau nerf in Season 4 there is an argument to be made for the this Warzone Kilo 141 class setup, as it now has the best damage range of all assault rifles. It’s time to kill is better than the Grau’s, too, but it’s recoil is a little trickier to handle.

For more help in Warzone, we’ve got guides on the best SMG for Warzone, or the best Sniper for Warzone, so if you’re looking for a great backup then check out those guides.