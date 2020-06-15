Best assault rifle Warzone: what is the top AR in battle royale?

It’s tricky to pick the best assault rifle in Warzone as it’s the weapon class with the most options and the most variation between each pick. You’ve got fast-firing, highly mobile Warzone assault rifles like the M13 and Kilo 141, all the way up to hard-hitting battle rifles like the Scar or Oden. And there are even multiple ways to build each assault rifle in Warzone if you want to make the most out of the best Warzone loadouts.

We’ve already broken down the best SMG in Warzone and the best sniper in Warzone, so it’s time to run through arguably the most widely used weapon type in Call of Duty’s battle royale.

So, which of these Warzone guns is the best in its class? Naturally a huge part of this call comes down to personal preference, but there’s no escaping the fact that some of the assault rifles in Warzone boast far superior DPS stats or better magazine sizes than others. Join us as we rank all of the best assault rifles in Warzone, starting with the pinnacle of the weapon type and working down to the weakest choice.

Best assault rifle in Warzone

Grau 5.56

M4A1

M13

Oden

FAL

CR-56 AMAX

RAM-7

Kilo 141

AK-47

FN Scar

FR 5.56

GRAU 5.56

The Grau 5.56 was initially lower down our list as on paper it’s not massively impressive. However, the Grau is phenomenally easy to use with almost no recoil, high bullet velocity, and low damage dropoff over long distances. Roll those qualities together with one of the best Grau loadout for Warzone and you’ve got an AR that can hold its own in all situations and you can use without having Shroud-like aim.

M4A1

This Warzone assault rifle is a beast in multiplayer and that’s still true in Warzone. Almost no recoil can be reduced to zero recoil with a couple of attachments, the iron sights are so good you don’t need an optic, you can pop a 60-round mag on it, and top it all off with a monolithic suppressor to keep you off the radar. High rate of fire, solid damage profile, and the easiest to control recoil. Ever. Try out our M4A1 loadout for Warzone to get the best out of this AR.

M13

The M13 has gone from totally off-meta, to one of the most popular Warzone assault rifles around. Despite its poor damage and low bullet velocity, the M13 has some redeeming features including its potentially laser-precise recoil, so here’s our best M13 Warzone setup.

ODEN

Need we say any more than that this is the assault rifle used by Shroud in Warzone? Fine. In terms of flat damage per shot, the Oden is in a class of its own. So, provided you can land all of your shots, you’ll find that this slow-firing bullpup will absolutely tear chunks out of enemies. Between middle and long-range it’s one of the best guns in the game, although you’ll want to make sure you’re speccing it for recoil as it really is one of the weapons that will not forgive your poor aim.

If you can adapt to this AR, then it’s probably the best option. However, we factor in practicality for this list, so if you’re looking for something that’s easy to use then steer clear of the Oden.

FAL

The FAL is in the same boat as the Oden, but is a little weaker on paper. While decent at long-range, the FAL is a lot more usable between close and mid-range thanks to its faster rate of fire and more forgiving recoil. At long ranges it is still very powerful and the ability to churn out several rounds in a couple of seconds means you can often rinse a sniper before they’re able to get a clear shot. We’ve assembled the best FAL Warzone setup to help you plan your build out.

CR-56 AMAX

The CR-56 AMAX takes the higher damage of assault rifles like the Scar and AK-47 and rolls in more manageable recoil and a faster rate of fire. Sure, it still kicks like a mule, but it can be kept under control by players who aren’t Shroud. Try our CR-56 AMAX Warzone setup for high damage, decent ranged performance, and recoil that won’t send half your shots skyward.

RAM-7

This has very similar stats to the M4A1 but its recoil tends to be much more horizontal, making it unreliable. If you can master the handling then the higher rate of fire will give you an edge in most fights.

Kilo 141

The Kilo 141 is pretty much indistinguishable from the Grau 5.56, that is until you strap the 100-round drum mag on it and use it to take on entire teams single-handedly. As we’ve said many times over, mag size matters in Warzone, and if you need to clutch then having 100 rounds to fire before taking a break is a huge help. Check out our Kilo 141 Warzone setup to see how to get the best out of this AR. Despite its similar stats, you’ll find this takes a little too long to down at range in Warzone, so we still hand the edge to the Grau.

AK-47

Horrendous recoil makes this a very user-unfriendly weapon, but it packs a decent punch with every shot. There’s heaps of versatility for the AK though, so it has an edge depending on how you build it, whether you want to turn it into an RPK, an SMG, spec it for fast-paced engagements, or limit the recoil as much as possible.

FN Scar

The high damage is a nice treat, but 20-round mags as standard just don’t cut it in Warzone, and you can’t extend it much further than that. Absolutely usable, but not versatile enough for this demanding game mode.

FR 5.56

Burst-fire makes this wildly unpredictable in fights as your damage output changes massively if you just graze a foe with a burst or if you land the full 3-round burst at chest height. It can get you through a punch, but we’d suggest avoiding this AR if you can.