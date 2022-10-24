The best Kastov-74u loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The Modern Warfare 2 best Kastov-74u loadout is a powerful option that combines the mobility of an SMG with the strength of an assault rifle. What makes this weapon so intriguing is that it can be used as a primary or secondary weapon, as long as you equip the Overkill Modern Warfare 2 perk.

As a primary weapon, you can focus on close-range encounters as you skulk around buildings looking for easy targets. You could also pair the Kastov-74u with the best M16 loadout to take down any enemies that try to flank you. No matter how you decide to use the weapon, any level-ups you acquire using the Kastov-74u will unlock weapons and additional attachments thanks to the updated Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith.

Best Kastov-74u loadout attachments

The best Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Kastov-74u loadout is:

Muzzle : Echoline GS-X Suppressor

: Echoline GS-X Suppressor Underbarrel : Lockgrip Precision-40

: Lockgrip Precision-40 Laser : 4MW Laser Box

: 4MW Laser Box Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Drastically improve the Kastov-74u’s recoil smoothness and add sound suppression to the weapon by equipping the Bruen Echoline GS-X Suppressor. This attachment hurts the weapon’s damage range slightly, though the trade-off is worth it as your shots become significantly easier to land.

Aiming down sights is the preferred way to fire your weapon, but sometimes you simply don’t have that option on the battlefield. We highly recommend going for the Lockgrip Precision-40 underbarrel which enhances the hip fire accuracy, gun kick control, and aim walking steadiness. This does negatively impact your aim down sight speed, but you won’t feel the difference in-game.

The 4MW Laser Box works great with the Kastov-74u by improving the weapon’s hip fire accuracy and hip recoil control without introducing any negative effects. Finally, slap on the Cronen Mini Red Dot to give yourself the perfect view for taking down enemies.

The Kastov-74u should have no problems giving the enemy team a lot of hassle no matter what mode you pick. Since you’re going to be racking up plenty of kills, you may want to read our Modern Warfare 2 killstreaks guide to see what special items you can call in. Likewise, it’s worth having a look at the best Modern Warfare 2 guns to equip yourself with the strongest weapons on offer.