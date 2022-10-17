All Modern Warfare 2 perks, packages, and how the new system works

The Modern Warfare 2 perks and perk system look slightly unfamiliar this time around, with new perk packages entering the fray. Perk packages might still include two standard perks, but bonus and ultimate perks make their debut in the FPS game.

Perks are just one part of your Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer setup, and allow you to choose a loadout of four, each with its own unique benefit in the multiplayer game. These could be hiding you from enemy UAVs or spawning with an additional tactical item – the right perk could make the world of difference to your performance. Ahead of the Modern Warfare 2 release date, we’ve taken a look at every perk available in the beta, as well as how the new perk system works.

All Modern Warfare 2 perks

The following list is every perk available in the Modern Warfare 2 beta. We’ll be able to confirm soon whether there have been any changes or additions between the beta and the game’s full release.

Perk Perk type Use Overkill Basic Carry two primary weapons Double Time Basic Double tactical sprint duration and extend crouch movement speed by 30% Battle Hardened Basic Reduce the effect of enemy Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks, and immune to Snapshot Grenades Scavenger Basic Resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead players E.O.D Basic Take reduced damage from non-killstreak explosives, and reset fuse timer when returning live grenades Tracker Basic Enemies leave behind a footprint trail, and you can see enemy death markers, while your kill markers are hidden from the opposing team Extra Tactical Basic Spawn with one additional tactical item Strong Arm Basic See a preview of the trajectory for thrown equipment Resupply Bonus Spawn with one additional lethal item, and equipment recharges over 25 seconds Spotter Bonus Spot enemy equipment, field upgrades, and killstreaks through walls, while aiming down sights highlights them for your whole team. You can hack enemy claymores, proximity mines, C4, and trophy systems Cold-Blooded Bonus Makes you undetectable to AI targeting systems and thermal optics. You won’t trigger high alert warning, or appear in enemy tactical cameras, recon drones, and spotter scopes Fast Hands Bonus Reload and use equipment faster, and change weapons quicker Quick Fix Bonus Killing players immediately triggers health regeneration, while capturing and holding objectives increases health regeneration rate Focus Bonus Reduce flinch when aiming down sights and extend your Hold Breath duration High Alert Ultimate Get a visual alert when spotted by an enemy player outside of view Ghost Ultimate Become undetectable by UAVs, portable radars, and heartbeat sensors Hardline Ultimate Reduce killstreak cost by one kill, or scorestreak cost by 125 Overclock Ultimate Store an additional field upgrade charge, and increase field upgrade charge rate by 40% Survivor Ultimate Upon death, enter Last Stand with the ability to self-revive once per life, and teammates revive downed players faster Birds-eye Ultimate See a zoomed-out minimap, and UAV and radar pings reveal the enemy’s direction. Instantly pings enemies on the minimap upon earning the perk

Bonus and ultimate perks explained

While we’re used to having perks that are active from the very start of a game, and basic perks still are, bonus and ultimate perks work slightly differently, only becoming active part way through the game. As standard, bonus perks are earned four minutes into each Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer match, while ultimate perks become active after eight minutes. This time can then be reduced by killing enemies and capturing and holding objectives.

Each time you respawn, perk icons show at the bottom of your screen, showing how close you are to activating your bonus and ultimate perks. Once earned, you’ll get a large visual notification, and audio confirmation.

Perk packages

A perk package quite simply is the umbrella term for your setup of two basic perks, one bonus, and one ultimate. There are some preset perk packages to choose from if you’re not sure, or you want to give some new perks a try. Even better, once you manage to work out your favourite perk loadouts for each different mode, you can save them all, and uniquely name each package.

That’s everything we know about Modern Warfare 2 perks for now, and we’ll update this guide if anything changes once the game is in our hands. While you wait, why not familiarise yourself with all the Modern Warfare 2 killstreaks, the best MW2 guns, and each of the game modes in which the perks above will be so crucial.