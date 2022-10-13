All Modern Warfare 2 game modes in multiplayer

The Modern Warfare 2 game modes in multiplayer include some familiar faces, plus a third person perspective which harks back to the 2009 game of the same name. With the Modern Warfare 2 release date not far off, there are a bunch of returning game modes including series staples Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Domination.

Ground War features larger maps known as Battle Maps, suitable for 32v32 players, where each building and area can be explored, and vehicles populate the open areas. Third-person also makes a return, despite not being hugely popular the first time around. The difference this time is that when you aim down the sights with any gun, it switches to the standard FPS game style. Here are the details on the three brand new multiplayer modes for Modern Warfare 2, along with a list of all confirmed modes, although do keep in mind this doesn’t include the previously announced DMZ mode as that won’t be arriving until the Warzone 2 release date.

Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer game modes list

Here’s the full list of confirmed modes in multiplayer:

Team Deathmatch

Free-for-all

Domination

Search & Destroy

Hardpoint

Invasion

Ground War

Prisoner Rescue

Knock Out

Some previous modes like Capture the Flag, Kill Confirmed, and Gunfight have been rumoured to return, but it’s not yet known whether they’ll be in the game on launch.

New Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 game modes

Invasion

Played on one of the Battle Maps, 20v20 players, with additional AI on each team, fight to the death on a huge map where the only objective is to eliminate or be eliminated. It’s been described as a chill mode, without the pressures of objectives, you can play this mode exactly how you like whether that’s pushing in close range or sniping from a distance.

Prisoner Rescue

On the smaller scale, this 6v6 attack and defend mode has players either locate two hostages and get them out alive or defend the prisoners against the attacking team. There aren’t any respawns, although revives are enabled. Attackers need to carry the hostages to safety in a wounded carry, where you can’t use primary weapons, only a pistol or melee. Attackers are then given a radar sweep for enemies and the objective icon above hostages disappears for the defenders.

Knockout

In this round based 6v6 mode, players fight it out to either eliminate the opposing force or hold a bag of cash to win. Anyone who is holding the bag appears on the minimap, and your team must hold the package for 60 seconds or eliminate the entire opposing team to win. There aren’t any respawns, but revives are enabled.

In the lead up to the release date, here are the best Modern Warfare 2 guns, as well as how to unlock the MP5 in Modern Warfare 2 which requires some outside of the box thinking.