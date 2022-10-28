Knowing how to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2 is a skill that many thought had been eradicated from the FPS game, a peculiar movement that sees your character hop into a knee-slide, gain speed, then jump straight back up. It was a method used to ‘break’ someone’s camera, meaning that you were much harder to track, and therefore, much harder to shoot.

Slide cancelling in Modern Warfare 2 is alive and well, although the method to perform the manoeuver is a lot more complicated than in the previous Call of Duty games. It remains to be seen whether the slide cancel will be as useful as years gone by, but if you manage to master it, it’s sure to get you out of some scrapes. Here’s how to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2.

How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2 on PC and controller

Here’s how to slide cancel if you’re using mouse and keyboard:

Activate tactical sprint.

Press C to slide.

Double-tap the right mouse button to aim down the sights.

Press space to jump.

Here’s how to slide cancel if you’re using a controller:

Activate tactical sprint.

Press Circle or B to slide.

Double-tap your ADS button, usually L2 or Left Trigger.

Press A, or X to jump.

If performed correctly, your character should begin to slide and then immediately cancel out into a jump, ready to fire. Infinity Ward has addressed various ‘movement exploits’ following the beta, so it may be the case that even this version of the slide cancel will be patched out eventually.

There you have it, that’s how to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2. The much higher degree of difficulty means we’ll be seeing this much less in games, which might be a good thing, seeing how overpowered things like the best Modern Warfare 2 sniper rifles are already.