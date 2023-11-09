Call of Duty MW3 challenges – Season 0 Week 1

What are the Modern Warfare 3 challenges this week? With MW3 introducing weekly challenges to Call of Duty multiplayer and Zombies, you might be wondering where you’d find said challenges to bookmark for easy return mid-game. We’ve got you covered.

While the Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and Zombies modes have only just launched, we’ll update this guide on a weekly basis as soon as the challenges are released. Why not browse our list of all MW3 guns to see if your favorite has made a return, or prepare to tick off these objectives rapidly with the best loadouts for the current meta – we’ve covered everything you’ll need.

Call of Duty MW3 multiplayer challenges this week

The weekly challenges and rewards for MW3 Season 0 Week 1 are:

Complete any five challenges from week 1 – Jak Raven kit

– Jak Raven kit Complete all four weekly challenges – Golden River calling card

– Golden River calling card Kill five operators who killed you with a recommended weapon – 2500 XP

– 2500 XP Get 20 operator kills with the MCW – 5000 XP

– 5000 XP Get 20 operator kills with a silenced recommended assault rifle – 5000 XP

– 5000 XP Get 15 operator kills with sights equipped to a recommended assault rifle – 5000 XP

– 5000 XP Get 10 operator sliding kills with a recommended weapon – 7500 XP

– 7500 XP Get 15 operator headshot kills with the MCW – 7500 XP

– 7500 XP Get 1 operator triple kill with a recommended sniper – 10000 XP

By completing any five challenges this week you can get the Jak Raven kit for the MCW which increases rate of fire, mobility and handling, and hipfire and tac stance spread. The item description promises this aftermarket kit will ensure you “hit hard in any combat scenario”.

By completing all four weekly challenges you can earn the Golden River calling card, a myriad of blues with flecks of gold.

MWZ challenges this week

The MW3 Zombies challenges this week are:

Get 250 kills with a recommended weapon – 2500 XP

– 2500 XP Get 100 kills with a silenced recommended assault rifle – 5000 XP

– 5000 XP Get 30 kills with PHD Flopper explosions – 7500 XP

– 7500 XP Get 200 kills in the medium or high threat zone – 10000 XP

– 10000 XP Get 100 kills with the MCW – 5000 XP

– 5000 XP Get 150 scoped kills with a recommended assault rifle – 5000 XP

– 5000 XP Get 150 critical kills with the MCW – 7500 XP

It looks like it’s all about the MCW for the first set of weekly challenges, so why not brush up on the best MW3 MCW loadout before heading in to tick these off?

If that’s not enough for you, we’ve got all you need to know about the MW3 camos and mastery camos, as well as explainer on the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode, which differs from previous instalments.