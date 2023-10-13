Best MW3 loadouts for the current meta

What are the best MW3 loadouts? You can have all the skill in the world, but if your guns and equipment let you down at the most vital moment of a match, you’ll be left ruing another loss. We’ve tested and listed out the best Modern Warfare 3 loadouts so you can go into every game primed and ready to win.

The Modern Warfare 3 release date is approaching quickly, but you still have time to recreate these meta MW3 guns. Whether you opt for a mobile SMG class or prefer to take out your opponents from range with the best assault rifles, we have the best Modern Warfare 3 loadouts here, and you’re sure to find one to suit your playstyle.

Best Modern Warfare 3 loadouts

Here are the best loadouts in MW3, including the optimal equipment and perks:

MCW and Renetti

MTZ 556 and Renetti

SVA 545 and Renetti

Rival 9 and Renetti

Striker and Renetti

MCW

The MCW is a hard-hitting assault rifle, capable of taking out opponents at mid-long range. With our best MW3 MCW loadout, we nail down that recoil to ensure your shots always stay on target.

Attachments

Muzzle: Casus Brake

Casus Brake Optic: MK.23 Reflector

MK.23 Reflector Rear Grip: RB Talon-X3 Grip

RB Talon-X3 Grip Barrel: Second Line Mammoth Heavy

Second Line Mammoth Heavy Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

Equipment

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Perks: Quick-Grip Gloves, Stalker Boots, EOD Padding, Bone Conduction Headset

Make your opponents think twice about pushing you with the flash and frag grenades, and always stay stocked up on ammunition with the munitions Box. The Bone Conduction Headset will enable you to hear an approaching enemy much clearer, and the Quick-Grip Gloves can be vital in swapping to your Renetti for those close-range encounters.

MTZ 556

The MTZ 556 is a superb all-around assault rifle, with decent movement speed and finds success in mid-range skirmishes. Our best MW3 MTZ 556 loadout serves to reduce the gun kick and extend the range of the AR, so you’ll always come out on top.

Attachments

Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor

HMRES Mod Suppressor Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Ammunition: 5.56 NATO High Grain

5.56 NATO High Grain Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Stock: RB Crotalus Assault Stock

Equipment

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Perks: Quick-Grip Gloves, Stalker Boots, EOD Padding, Bone Conduction Headset

With frag and flash grenades at your disposal, you’ll be able to keep enemies at arms reach, and a munitions box will ensure you never run out of ammunition. Keep a keen ear out for pushing enemies with the Bone Conduction Headset – your EOD Padding should keep you safe against incoming grenades, and utilize the Quick-Grip Gloves to switch to your secondary in the blink of an eye.

SVA 545

The SVA 545 has incredible burst potential, with the first two rounds of your trigger pull firing almost simultaneously. We take this instant damage and push it even further with our best MW3 SVA 545 loadout, extending the range of the assault rifle, and adding a suppressor so you’ll always be off the minimap.

Attachments

Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor

HMRES Mod Suppressor Stock: FT TAC-Elite Stock

FT TAC-Elite Stock Ammunition: 5.45 High Grain

5.45 High Grain Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Demo-X2 Grip Magazine: 45-Round Mag

Equipment

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Perks: Quick-Grip Gloves, Stalker Boots, EOD Padding, Bone Conduction Headset

With the Quick-Grip gloves, you can swap to your secondary in an instant if your enemies get too close for comfort – if they do crowd your space, utilize the Bone Conduction Headset to pinpoint exactly where they are, and push through their explosives with the EOD Padding.

Rival 9

The Rival 9 is an SMG that, out of the box, lacks a decent amount of range, so our best MW3 Rival 9 loadout looks to extend the effective damage range of the gun so you can take on more fights.

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Stock: Bruen Flash V4 Stock

Bruen Flash V4 Stock Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip

Rival Vice Assault Grip Magazine: 50-Round Drum

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Perks: Scavenger Gloves, Lightweight Boots, EOD Padding, Bone Conduction Headset

Utilize your flash grenades before entering a tight area, and stick anything that moves with your semtex. Your Scavenger Gloves and Lightweight boots mean that you can stay hyper-mobile, and never run out of ammunition. If you are running low, with nobody to scavenge from, drop a Munitions Box and you’ll be good to go.

Striker

If you value mobility over sheer firepower, then the Striker SMG is ideal. With our best MW3 Striker loadout you’ll have increased movement, strafe, and ADS speed, so you can run circles around your enemies.

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Striker Recon Long Barrel

Striker Recon Long Barrel Stock: Lachmann Mk2 Light Stock

Lachmann Mk2 Light Stock Underbarrel: XTEN TX-12 Handstop

XTEN TX-12 Handstop Magazine: 60-Round Drum

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Perks: Scavenger Gloves, Lightweight Boots, EOD Padding, Bone Conduction Headset

Running Semtex will help you stick players at close range, and flashing a room before you enter is always a good habit to get into. Your Bone Conduction Headset will allow you to pinpoint enemy footsteps with greater accuracy, so you can go on the hunt, utilizing your Scavenger Gloves to stay stocked up with ammunition at all times.

Renetti

With the MW3 aftermarket parts conversion kit, the Renetti is transformed from a run-of-the-mill handgun to a powerful SMG. The best MW3 Renetti loadout is the perfect pairing for one of the heavier assault rifles on the list, or as a primary if you want the maximum amount of movement speed possible.

Attachments

Aftermarket Parts: Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit

Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Ammunition: High Grain

High Grain Magazine: 50-Round Drum

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Perks: Quick-Grip Gloves, Lightweight Boots, EOD Padding, Bone Conduction Headset

Get in and out quickly with battle rage, and tag people with your semtex at close range to secure some easy kills. You’ll mainly find that the Renetti performs best as a secondary, so equipping Quick-Grip Gloves can be a lifesaver when you have to switch out instantly.

Those are the best loadouts in MW3 right now, so give yourself the best chance at taking home the win by equipping the one that best matches your playstyle. You may find that what works in one of the MW3 maps or MW3 game modes doesn’t work in another, so experiment and find out what works for you.