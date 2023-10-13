Best MW3 loadouts for the current meta

What are the best MW3 loadouts? You can have all the skill in the world, but if your guns and equipment let you down at the most vital moment of a match, you’ll be left ruing another loss. We’ve tested and listed out the best Modern Warfare 3 loadouts so you can go into every game primed and ready to win.
The Modern Warfare 3 release date is approaching quickly, but you still have time to recreate these meta MW3 guns. Whether you opt for a mobile SMG class or prefer to take out your opponents from range with the best assault rifles, we have the best Modern Warfare 3 loadouts here, and you’re sure to find one to suit your playstyle.
Best Modern Warfare 3 loadouts
Here are the best loadouts in MW3, including the optimal equipment and perks:
- MCW and Renetti
- MTZ 556 and Renetti
- SVA 545 and Renetti
- Rival 9 and Renetti
- Striker and Renetti
MCW
The MCW is a hard-hitting assault rifle, capable of taking out opponents at mid-long range. With our best MW3 MCW loadout, we nail down that recoil to ensure your shots always stay on target.
Attachments
- Muzzle: Casus Brake
- Optic: MK.23 Reflector
- Rear Grip: RB Talon-X3 Grip
- Barrel: Second Line Mammoth Heavy
- Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip
Equipment
- Lethal: Frag Grenade
- Tactical: Flash Grenade
- Field Upgrade: Munitions Box
- Perks: Quick-Grip Gloves, Stalker Boots, EOD Padding, Bone Conduction Headset
Make your opponents think twice about pushing you with the flash and frag grenades, and always stay stocked up on ammunition with the munitions Box. The Bone Conduction Headset will enable you to hear an approaching enemy much clearer, and the Quick-Grip Gloves can be vital in swapping to your Renetti for those close-range encounters.
MTZ 556
The MTZ 556 is a superb all-around assault rifle, with decent movement speed and finds success in mid-range skirmishes. Our best MW3 MTZ 556 loadout serves to reduce the gun kick and extend the range of the AR, so you’ll always come out on top.
Attachments
- Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor
- Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
- Ammunition: 5.56 NATO High Grain
- Magazine: 50-Round Drum
- Stock: RB Crotalus Assault Stock
Equipment
- Lethal: Frag Grenade
- Tactical: Flash Grenade
- Field Upgrade: Munitions Box
- Perks: Quick-Grip Gloves, Stalker Boots, EOD Padding, Bone Conduction Headset
With frag and flash grenades at your disposal, you’ll be able to keep enemies at arms reach, and a munitions box will ensure you never run out of ammunition. Keep a keen ear out for pushing enemies with the Bone Conduction Headset – your EOD Padding should keep you safe against incoming grenades, and utilize the Quick-Grip Gloves to switch to your secondary in the blink of an eye.
SVA 545
The SVA 545 has incredible burst potential, with the first two rounds of your trigger pull firing almost simultaneously. We take this instant damage and push it even further with our best MW3 SVA 545 loadout, extending the range of the assault rifle, and adding a suppressor so you’ll always be off the minimap.
Attachments
- Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor
- Stock: FT TAC-Elite Stock
- Ammunition: 5.45 High Grain
- Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip
- Magazine: 45-Round Mag
Equipment
- Lethal: Frag Grenade
- Tactical: Flash Grenade
- Field Upgrade: Munitions Box
- Perks: Quick-Grip Gloves, Stalker Boots, EOD Padding, Bone Conduction Headset
With the Quick-Grip gloves, you can swap to your secondary in an instant if your enemies get too close for comfort – if they do crowd your space, utilize the Bone Conduction Headset to pinpoint exactly where they are, and push through their explosives with the EOD Padding.
Rival 9
The Rival 9 is an SMG that, out of the box, lacks a decent amount of range, so our best MW3 Rival 9 loadout looks to extend the effective damage range of the gun so you can take on more fights.
Attachments
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop
- Stock: Bruen Flash V4 Stock
- Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip
- Magazine: 50-Round Drum
Equipment
- Lethal: Semtex
- Tactical: Flash Grenade
- Field Upgrade: Munitions Box
- Perks: Scavenger Gloves, Lightweight Boots, EOD Padding, Bone Conduction Headset
Utilize your flash grenades before entering a tight area, and stick anything that moves with your semtex. Your Scavenger Gloves and Lightweight boots mean that you can stay hyper-mobile, and never run out of ammunition. If you are running low, with nobody to scavenge from, drop a Munitions Box and you’ll be good to go.
Striker
If you value mobility over sheer firepower, then the Striker SMG is ideal. With our best MW3 Striker loadout you’ll have increased movement, strafe, and ADS speed, so you can run circles around your enemies.
Attachments
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Striker Recon Long Barrel
- Stock: Lachmann Mk2 Light Stock
- Underbarrel: XTEN TX-12 Handstop
- Magazine: 60-Round Drum
Equipment
- Lethal: Semtex
- Tactical: Flash Grenade
- Field Upgrade: Munitions Box
- Perks: Scavenger Gloves, Lightweight Boots, EOD Padding, Bone Conduction Headset
Running Semtex will help you stick players at close range, and flashing a room before you enter is always a good habit to get into. Your Bone Conduction Headset will allow you to pinpoint enemy footsteps with greater accuracy, so you can go on the hunt, utilizing your Scavenger Gloves to stay stocked up with ammunition at all times.
Renetti
With the MW3 aftermarket parts conversion kit, the Renetti is transformed from a run-of-the-mill handgun to a powerful SMG. The best MW3 Renetti loadout is the perfect pairing for one of the heavier assault rifles on the list, or as a primary if you want the maximum amount of movement speed possible.
Attachments
- Aftermarket Parts: Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Ammunition: High Grain
- Magazine: 50-Round Drum
Equipment
- Lethal: Semtex
- Tactical: Flash Grenade
- Field Upgrade: Munitions Box
- Perks: Quick-Grip Gloves, Lightweight Boots, EOD Padding, Bone Conduction Headset
Get in and out quickly with battle rage, and tag people with your semtex at close range to secure some easy kills. You’ll mainly find that the Renetti performs best as a secondary, so equipping Quick-Grip Gloves can be a lifesaver when you have to switch out instantly.
Those are the best loadouts in MW3 right now, so give yourself the best chance at taking home the win by equipping the one that best matches your playstyle. You may find that what works in one of the MW3 maps or MW3 game modes doesn’t work in another, so experiment and find out what works for you.