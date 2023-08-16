Modern Warfare 3 is one of those upcoming FPS games we just can’t seem to get off of our minds. Call of Duty is still among the most iconic series to date, going back literal decades now. Since most of us have played at least one of the beloved games, whether that be as children or now as adults, we’re left hoping that Modern Warfare 3 brings some of our favorite classic CoD features back. If you’ve been waiting to hear about these, like Zombies in MW3 and other content, then you’ll be happy to hear we bring such news.

The Call of Duty team just posted on its blog, starting off by declaring that “Our vision to deliver back-to-back Modern Warfare games has been years in the making.” While the team went on to write how “Each title release represents an epic experience that stands on its own in terms of unique gameplay and innovation,” Modern Warfare 3 will stand out a bit as it “plays off what the previous titles have set up.”

The upcoming game is “poised to settle old scores and start new ones.” If you’re wondering what familiar content the Modern Warfare 3 release date will bring, you’ll be delighted to learn that the team has been hard at work on Zombies. “More information is coming soon on the new Modern Warfare Zombies,” the post reads, “The largest Zombies offering to date.”

The Call of Duty team also shared its excitement about how MW3 will function, saying the developers “set their sights to create an incredible, premium annual game experience across the campaign, multiplayer and co-operative modes as well as deep integration with Call of Duty: Warzone.” For the first time ever, we’ll also get “a direct sequel in back-to-back years delivering an all-new Campaign that marks the return of Makarov.”

You don’t need to fret about losing your Modern Warfare 2 saves to time, either, thanks to the new ” Carry Forward” function, which the team described, saying, “players can continue to enjoy player inventory and weapon progression from last year’s Modern Warfare 2.” We’ll also have the “Call of Duty HQ,” a hub that serves as an “access point” for all of our CoD content. From Modern Warfare 3 maps to new navigating systems, the soon-to-launch game sounds massive.

If you’re excited to dive into Modern Warfare 3 soon, then you should check out some of these other great multiplayer games to keep yourself occupied until the new Call of Duty launches. Alternatively, browse through a few of these cool battle royale games if you want something else that’s competitive to play outside of Activision’s action-packed series.