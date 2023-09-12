Call of Duty MW3 crossplay and cross progression explained

Is there Modern Warfare 3 crossplay? The biggest FPS game this year is available, as always, across Steam, Battle.net, Xbox, and PlayStation, and given that you want your best squad dropping into battle with you, it’s worth getting to know how crossplay works in Modern Warfare 3, as well as MW3 cross-progression.

Aside from the best guns, you need to gather the best team in MW3 multiplayer, and having good comms can be crucial to success in Modern Warfare 3. We all know, though, that you can’t guarantee all your mates are playing on the same PC platform, or even on PC at all, so here’s the intel on Modern Warfare 3 crossplay across consoles, Steam, and Battle.net as the MW3 release date creeps ever closer.

Does Modern Warfare 3 have crossplay?

Yes, we know that MW3 crossplay is available from day one, just like previous Call of Duty games, and you will be able to play with other gamers across console, Steam, and Battle.net platforms.

What we don’t yet know is whether you can disable crossplay on PC. In MW2, you can disable crossplay on PlayStation and Xbox, but not PC, so we expect this may remain the same with the upcoming sequel.

Modern Warfare 3 cross-progression

From previous iterations of the Modern Warfare series and other CoD games, we can assume that Modern Warfare 3 will have full cross-progression between platforms, provided you own a copy of the game on those platforms.

For example, if you own MW3 on both Xbox and PC, as long as you are logged into your Activision account, your progression will carry across both games. This also applies to the new MW3 ‘carry forward’ feature, with all eligible items stored on your account ready on whichever platform you play.

Now you know all about MW3 crossplay, you can start putting together your own task force. If everyone on your squad is as eager as you, find out how you can all get involved in the MW3 beta for one of the best multiplayer games of 2023. If you’re interested in who’s behind Task Force 141, check out this list of MW3 voice actors, but be warned there might be spoilers if you haven’t finished MW2 yet.