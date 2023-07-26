Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 release date speculation and leaks

When is the Modern Warfare 3 release date? There were rumors last year Activision might be taking a break from its annual cycle of Call of Duty games, giving Sledgehammer Games more time to craft a sequel.

Modern Warfare 2 was originally intended to last two years, with Sledgehammer Games set to work on a ‘premium release’ expansion to continue the FPS game’s single-player campaign. This plan pivoted to a full-blown release, and signs are pointing towards Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 launching later this year. MW3 is set to become one of the biggest upcoming games, at least it will when it’s been officially announced. Here’s everything we know about the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 release date, including the latest rumors and leaks.

Modern Warfare 3 release date speculation

Though there has been no confirmation from Activision about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s release date, we expect it to launch in November 2023. Previous Call of Duty games typically launch towards the end of October and the start of November.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account has announced more information will be shared about the upcoming game during the MW2 season 5 announcement. Judging by the current battle pass’s end date, season 5 is likely to begin around August 2, 2023.

Modern Warfare 3 early access

If you pre-ordered the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition last year, players were given access to the campaign one week earlier. Given the amount of emphasis placed on the Modern Warfare campaign, we wouldn’t be surprised to see MW3 receive the same early access treatment this year.

Modern Warfare 3 beta

Almost every Call of Duty game released over the past five years has some form of beta that players can be involved in if they pre-order the multiplayer game. The last few betas have taken place between August and September, with PlayStation users given one week of early access thanks to a preexisting partnership with Activision.

It’s unclear whether Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will impact Sony’s deal with the Call of Duty publisher. Given that the deal is still yet to be finalized, we’re going to assume PlayStation users will have access to the MW3 beta first.

Modern Warfare 3 leaks

In early July 2023, Activision invited NBA players to take a first look at the future of Call of Duty. This isn’t necessarily a leak as the players were given permission to say they attended the event, but they weren’t allowed to show any gameplay footage. While we don’t have any confirmation that the game these NBA players saw was actually Modern Warfare 3, the next leak all but confirms its existence.

On July 25, A Twitter user named algebra_sloth posted an image of Monster Energy, confirming a partnership between the energy drink company and Activision. This isn’t the first time these two brands have collaborated in the past, and we suspect this won’t be the last time either. In response to the Modern Warfare 3 leak, the official Call of Duty Twitter responded to the leak with this reply: “Whew, Mondays. Anyone have an energy drink they can spare?”.

Modern Warfare 3 store items carry forward

Similar to the MW3 leak, the Call of Duty Twitter account referenced a rumor going around about MW2 store purchases. To get ahead of the coverage, the devs decided to post about store purchases from MW2 carrying forward to the next game. This means you can continue to buy in-game items in Modern Warfare 2 without having to worry that they’re going to be phased out when people decide to drop MW2 entirely.

That's all we know about the Modern Warfare 3 release date so far, but stay tuned as we're expecting an official announcement within the next few weeks.