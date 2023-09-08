MW3 voice actors – full Modern Warfare 3 cast

Who stars in the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 cast? Originally, we thought there wasn’t going to be a new Call of Duty game this year, following MW2 and Warzone 2 in a mammoth 2022. Then, there were rumors of a DLC, and now we know Sledgehammer Games takes the reins for a brand-new full Modern Warfare 3 game.

Just a few short months after its surprise reveal at the end of July, the Modern Warfare 3 release date is moving in fast, and with such a stellar roster of beloved characters and the familiar faces behind them, we’re interested to know which Modern Warfare 3 voice actors are back for the next installment of the FPS game series. There might be some spoilers ahead as we reveal who is and isn’t returning for Modern Warfare 3, so keep that in mind before you check out the MW3 cast list below.

Full MW3 cast list

Here are all the CoD Modern Warfare 3 voice actors we know of so far:

Barry Sloane – Captain Price

Barry Sloane is among the few confirmed returning names for Modern Warfare 3 thanks to his active promotion of the game on his Twitter feed – including confirmation of his own return. Sloane played both the face and voice of Captain Price in the Modern Warfare reboot and Modern Warfare 2, taking over the role from Billy Murray in the original Modern Warfare series. The Liverpudlian also appears in ITV’s The Bay in the UK and ABC’s The Company You Keep in the US.

Julian Kostov – Makarov

Thanks to his appearance in the live action Makarov reveal trailer, and his own announcement, we officially know that Julian Kostov joins the cast of Modern Warfare 3 as the infamous villain, taking over the role from Roman Varshavsky. This is Makarov’s first full appearance in the reboot series after being mentioned by name in Modern Warfare II, despite being the main antagonist of the original Modern Warfare series. Interestingly, Makarov was believed to be dead in the original series, but the first MW3 reveal trailer features Price (Sloane) saying “Never bury your enemies alive,” apparently revealing that Makarov wasn’t actually dead.

Though he might be new to Call of Duty, Kostov is nowhere near new to the video game industry, having voiced roles in the likes of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 – seemingly a fan of jumping into a sequel. You might also recognize his voice as the narrator of The Division, and he appears in the upcoming movie remake of The Toxic Avenger.

Elliot Knight – Gaz

If the Kyle “Gaz” Garrick face model in the first Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 trailer is anything to go by, it seems Elliot Knight once again returns as the baby-faced new recruit we first met in Modern Warfare 2019. You might remember that Soap, Price, and the gang had a teammate called Gaz in the original Modern Warfare series, and you’d be right. You might also remember *spoiler alert*, that Soap was forced to watch as villain Zakhaev shot him dead. New task force 141 member Kyle Garrick took on the nickname in the new series.

Elliot Knight himself has starred in a range of movies and TV series, including Sinbad (2012 TV series), American Gothic, and Once Upon a Time, in which he played Merlin. Knight also appears alongside his MW3 co-star Claudia Doumit in The Boys in Season 4.

Neil Ellice – Soap McTavish

Another of the four classic members of Task Force 141, John “Soap” McTavish was played in the original series of games by Kevin McKidd, but Neil Ellice returns to the new series following his performance as the face and voice of Soap in Modern Warfare (2019) and Modern Warfare II.

Ellice is fairly new to acting, but his work in showbiz proves he’s far from a novice when it comes to video games. Starting off as a crew member for the Mortal Kombat: Legacy TV series, Ellice went on to have a role as a Marine in Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn. You may also recognize him from a recurring role in Loki.

Claudia Doumit – Farah Karim

Australian actress Claudia Doumit presumably resumes her role as Farah Karim in MW3, again from the face model seen in the trailer for the new game. Apparently, being in one of the biggest game franchises around isn’t enough for Doumit though, as you might also recognize her from one of the biggest TV series around right now, The Boys, in which she has a recurring role as Victoria Newman.

Samuel Roukin – Ghost

Ghost can be seen in the MW3 trailer, but – unlike those above him here – we cannot say for sure that Samuel Roukin returns to his role as the masked member of Task Force 141, you know, since we can’t see his face. Not as active on Twitter as his colleague Sloane, Roukin hasn’t shared any hints that he will once again don the Ghost mask, but they have been seen together at a recent signing, so we can assume he’s still an active member of the task force.

Roukin took over the role of Ghost from Jeff Leach, who voiced the legendary CoD character in Modern Warfare (2019) and some other Call of Duty games. The new voice (and eyes) of Ghost hasn’t got any other video game work under his belt, but you might recognize him from stage, film, and TV, including The Kitchen, Happy-Go-Lucky, and Agents of SHIELD, respectively.

Rya Kihlstedt – Kate Laswell

That’s a picture from Modern Warfare (2019), and we’re not entirely sure of Laswell’s return in MW3 so far, nor Rya Kihlstedt as her face and voice, but we’re fairly certain that’s Kihlstedt’s voice in the MW3 trailer at the top of the page. Laswell came pretty close to death in MW2 but was confirmed alive before the end of the campaign, so it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to believe that the CIA Chief returns for Modern Warfare 3.

As well as being part of the Modern Warfare series, you might recognize Rya Kihlstedt herself from the Superman and Lois TV series, the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series, or even back in Home Alone 3. You wouldn’t know it from her performance, but Modern Warfare is her first and only video game voice over work.

That’s the full CoD Modern Warfare 3 cast list as it stands so far, with plenty more names to be added in the coming weeks. If you can’t wait for the new campaign and MW3 multiplayer modes, get a hit of nostalgia instead while reminiscing about the classic Modern Warfare 2 maps coming to the new game, or jump into one of the best war games you can get your hands on right now.