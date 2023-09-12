Call of Duty MW3 beta and how to get early access

When is the Modern Warfare 3 beta weekend and early access? We’ve become accustomed to Call of Duty beta periods and early access by now, so it’s one of the first questions we all have as we count down to Modern Warfare 3. Now we know that Sledgehammer takes charge of the series for this year’s sequel, we’re as eager as you to jump in as soon as we can.

Modern Warfare 3 is the direct sequel to 2022’s MWII, and follows on immediately after the events of that campaign. It might be less than a year since the release of the last game, but that doesn’t mean we’re any less eager to see where the MW3 story goes when the Modern Warfare 3 release date rolls around. Early access won’t help with that, as it only provides a sneak peek of multiplayer modes, but it does mean we get to dive into those classic CoD maps making their return.

MW3 beta start date

The Modern Warfare 3 beta weekend takes place on PC and all other platforms between Saturday, October 14 and Monday, October 16, 2023. As an open beta, anyone can play during these dates, regardless of platform or preorder status.

For those on PlayStation, there is an earlier, PS-exclusive beta weekend, taking place between October 8 and 10, 2023, with early access available for those who have pre-ordered the game on PlayStation starting on October 6.

We don’t yet know which of the modernized classic maps we get to see during the beta weekend, but we do know that a selection of them will be available, alongside new Ground War gameplay.

Modern Warfare 3 early access dates

The MW3 beta weekend unlocks two days early for those with early access, on Thursday, October 12, 2023. Full Modern Warfare 3 early access then starts up a week before the release date on around November 3, 2023.

In order to drop into Modern Warfare 3 early access and beta early access, you must preorder any edition of the full game. The open beta weekend is available to everyone, on every platform, regardless of your preorder status from October 14, 2023.

This means that you are able to play the Modern Warfare 3 beta regardless of whether you have preordered the game or not, but can access the first two days exclusively with a preorder of the game, including Standard Edition.

That’s everything you need to know about the Modern Warfare 3 beta and early access for now, and we’ll let you know as soon as we know more about the rewards that come with it. If you still can’t wait to experience the MW2 sequel, take a trip down memory lane and see who returns to the MW3 cast – but be warned there could be spoilers if you’ve not finished the previous FPS game yet.