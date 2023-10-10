All MW3 aftermarket parts and how to unlock them

How do you unlock MW3 aftermarket parts? A new feature for Modern Warfare 3 aftermarket parts are modifications to your weapons that fundamentally change how they function. The primary focus of riddling your enemies with holes stays the same, but with aftermarket parts, you can alter how they do it, in quite a dramatic fashion.

The Modern Warfare 3 release date is nearly upon us, with many players already getting their hands dirty in the MW3 beta. So far, there have been several stand-out weapons, with the Striker 45 sitting at the top of the pile. But what happens when MW3 aftermarket parts drop? Will we see another weapon take the top spot? Here are all the Modern Warfare 3 aftermarket parts we know of and how to unlock them.

All Modern Warfare 3 aftermarket parts

Aftermarket parts in Modern Warfare 3 are an additional layer of customization, they are complete conversation kits you can unlock for certain weapons that affect how the weapon performs, looks, and how you can further customize it.

These aftermarket parts are unlocked by completing set missions after fully ranking the gun. You’ll approach these challenges like you would if you were unlocking camos, only at the end, you get what is essentially a new weapon to play with – one that could be much a much better fit for you than the original ever was.

Rennetti Handgun with Full-Auto Carbine

Unlock challenge: Get 30 kills with five attachments equipped.

The Full-Auto Carbine aftermarket conversion for the Renetti transforms the handgun from a burst first secondary into a fully-equipped SMG. With a 3D printed frame surrounding the base body, the Full-Auto Carbine gives you additional customization options, such as a stock, and an underbarrel attachment.

Pulemyot LMG Jak Annihilator

Unlock challenge: Get 25 kills while hip firing or using tac-stance.

The bullpup aftermarket conversion kit for the Pulemyot LMG transforms the weapon from a bulky, low-mobility weapon into a much more agile assault rifle. Shortening the barrel and lightening the main body of the LMG allows for a much higher movement speed, ADS speed, and primes the Pulemyot for the smaller MW3 maps like Rust.

WSP Swarm with Akimbo Brace Stocks

Unlock challenge: Unlock via weekly challenges in the preseason.

Not as radical as some of the other aftermarket conversions, the Akimbo Brace Stocks are a stock attachment that steadies the SMG, allowing the user greater control when firing the gun with one arm. This aftermarket part allows you to wield a WSP Swarm in each hand, doubling your firepower, while reducing your accuracy at range and disabling ADS.

Those are all of the MW3 aftermarket parts we know of so far, with the full list coming closer to release.