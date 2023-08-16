Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is bringing back every single classic map from CoD Modern Warfare 2, based on evidence from an official Call of Duty phone line created by Infinity Ward and Acitivison. As we await the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 release date, the FPS game developer shares a cell phone number connected to the in-game reveal event for MW3 inside CoD Warzone 2. By sending certain messages to this number, you can receive some extremely telling and strongly suggestive responses, likely confirming that maps like Terminal, Afghan, Highrise, and Rust will all return in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, as well as the beloved CoD zombies mode.

Call of Duty shares a phone number via social media inviting players to send a message registering their interest in the pending Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 reveal event that is taking place in Warzone 2 on Thursday, August 17. After agreeing to a few terms, the number begins sending anonymous messages such as “we need someone like you, with experience in Al Mazrah” and “are you able to receive sensitive intelligence?”

After this, if you reply with names of the maps from the original Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, from 2009, the number will respond with map icons. PCGamesN has tried all 16 map names from MW2 and received these responses, which you can see in an image below. If you message the names of maps from other Call of Duty games, the number seemingly does not respond, or, in some cases, replies with “END TRANSMISSION.”

And there’s more. If you message the word “zombies,” you receive a link to a voice file that plays the sound of zombies moaning and screeching. You can listen to this yourself right here.

So, Rust, Termina, Highrise, Afghan, and all the hits from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 are seemingly returning for CoD MW3. If you felt like the multiplayer maps in the 2022 version of MW2 were lacking, and wanted to see the return of some of the all-time greats, it looks like Activision, Infinity Ward, and the new CoD are the answer to all your prayers.

In the meantime, check out the best Warzone 2 loadouts, if you’re still duking it out in Al-Mazrah. You can scope out the best Modern Warfare 2 guns, since your equipment and unlocks will cross over into MW3.