Call of Duty MW3 zombies explained

Is there a Modern Warfare 3 zombies mode? One of the most popular Call of Duty modes, zombies keeps fans coming back to the series to defeat waves of undead creatures – whether it’s in Nuketown, an ‘80s theme park, or the Titanic. Every time a new CoD game comes out, we all want to know if it features a zombies mode.

Call of Duty Zombies has evaded the Modern Warfare series before now, but when the MW3 release date comes around, Treyarch brings the beloved mode to the Modern Warfare universe for the first time with Operation Deadbolt. Modern Warfare 3 zombies mode drops us into an open-world adventure for the first time in the FPS game, so here’s everything you need to know about the all-new MW3 zombies mode.

Modern Warfare 3 zombies

It’s time for Task Force 141 to take on a threat unlike any they’ve ever experienced before as Laswell and Soap lead the fray in Operation Deadbolt. Fitting into the Modern Warfare universe, the game’s zombies mode takes place after Viktor Zakhaev unleashes a vial of Aetherium onto the world, immediately infecting the dead and bringing them back to life. What we’re not sure of is how Zakaev himself is alive, but we’re choosing not to think too hard about that question for now.

This might be the first time zombies has come to Modern Warfare, but it’s also the first time the mode can be experienced in an open-world map. Hordes of undead threaten to take over the world, as the mode plays out in similar fashion to a Warzone or Ground War map, with vehicles at your disposal alongside familiar mystery boxes and Perk-a-Cola vending machines.

In a unique twist to the zombies mode, you go up against undead and living threats, as multiple squads team up together to neutralize the threat, putting more players and AI foes on the MW3 map than ever before. Rather than the game ending once your entire party is wiped out, this new zombies mode is an extraction experience, with a number of different regions to explore.

MW3 zombies enemies

As per the trailer above, there are multiple different undead creatures to defeat in Modern Warfare 3 zombie mode, as each region of the massive open-world map increases in difficulty. Zombie dogs and a massive, mutant, boss-like creature can be seen in the trailer, with more to be revealed following the release date. These threats fit alongside Zakaev’s Terminus Outcomes – those that are still alive, anyway.

With that, you’re ready to jump into Modern Warfare 3 zombies. The mode usually comes with its own set of weapons and perks, but make sure you’re familiar with the best MW3 guns so you know which to look out for. We’d also recommend ensuring your rig meets the MW3 system requirements so nothing slows you down. Finally, we’ve got more details on the MW3 zombies lore if you want to read up on the story in more detail.