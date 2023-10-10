New Warzone map – All 11 points of interest in Urzikstan

Where are the points of interest in the Warzone map Urzikstan? The new Warzone DZ, accompanying season one of Modern Warfare 3, is located right next door to the Republic of Adal. Just across the border from Al Mazrah, Urzikstan is familiar to CoD fans as the region previously occupied by General Barkov until Farah’s army, the CIA and the SAS, um, removed him in Modern Warfare 2019. If you thought that was the end of the trouble, think again, as Zakaev makes his move on the land.

As ever, the stories and the lore are interwoven between Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare, giving players familiar drop zones in which to fight. As the new season Warzone release date nears, we’ve got our first glimpse of the 11 Urzikstan POIs, some of which appear as standalone maps in Modern Warfare 3 modes like Ground War. So, get your squad and all your best Warzone guns ready for the multiplayer game and prepare to drop into the new Warzone map.

When is Warzone getting a new map?

Urzikstan heralds a new iteration of the battle royale alongside Modern Warfare 3, and the new Warzone map is coming some time in December 2023, the release date of season one.

Urzikstan map size

During Call of Duty Next, Raven Software developers confirmed that the Urzikstan Warzone map is slightly smaller than Al Mazrah and closer in size to Caldera.

We can see in the image above that Urzikstan is split into two sections of main land, with a massive eleven points of interest to choose from every time you drop in. There’s plenty of water dividing sections of land, bringing back the underwater combat mechanics of the previous iteration of Warzone, and there are even some brand-new mechanics to get you across this map fast.

Urzikstan new features

Each new iteration of Warzone brings brand-new features to shake up the gameplay, and this time is no different. We’ll keep the new mechanics from last time, such as underwater combat, new vehicles, and redeploy drones, but new horizontal ziplines, more gulag changes, and one very large new cross-map vehicle give you even more reason to drop in to Urzikstan.

Ziplines

In a Warzone first, there are horizontal ziplines all over Urzikstan, enabling fast travel in and out of firefight. You can also use your weapon while traversing a zipwire, so you can decide if you want to go after someone making a run for it. You might even come head to head with someone travelling in the opposite direction…

Train

Possibly the most chaotic addition to the Warzone map (in a good way), there’s an actual driveable train than can be picked up from the station in Old Town. Get into the driver’s car to push the train where you want to go, but beware of the handbrake in the caboose – if another team drops in and stops the train, you’ve got a fight on your hands.

Gulag

In 2022, major changes came to the classic gulag, and even more come into play when Urzikstan is released. Going back to a standard three-lane layout, the gulag behaves pretty much as you’d expect – most of the time. There is a random chance, though, that you’ll get chucked into one of three more high-stakes gulag maps. That’s not all, survive long enough and an ascender will drop into the ring, get to it and you can use it to get out – if you’re not taken out on the way up.

All Urzikstan points of interest

This large new Warzone map contains a wide array of POIs, from the stylish Levin Resort and prosperous Zaravan to the dilapidated Low Town and rural Hadiqa Farms, so you can see a bit of everything as you explore Urzikstan. Of course all of them are now deserted since the military moved in ahead of the fall of Barkov, but you get an idea of how lively the region once was. Here’s every Urzikstan POI:

Hadiqa Farms

Found in the rural south of Urzikstan, Hadiqa Farms is an excellent drop zone if you want a challenge – there are not many places to find cover among the farm’s open fields. If you’re planning on dropping in here, we recommend a loadout with a long and a mid-range weapon – perhaps a double primary loadout with a sniper and assault rifle – and stay low.

Levin Resort

We already know Levin Resort is one of the Ground War maps in Modern Warfare 3, so players of both games will have a chance to get extra familiar with the location. Most importantly, though, we know that POIs used in Ground War are usually the perfect blend of tight spaces for close combat, tall, remote sniper vantage points, and open ground for vehicles.

Low Town

Low Town would have been the poorest area of Urzikstan, full of small, tightly-packed, and rundown homes. In battle terms, this makes it the perfect area for fast-paced close combat, so make sure you’ve got a shotgun or SMG equipped if you’re dropping in here. There’s plenty of room to take cover as well, and small buildings are perfect for dropping tear gas or lethal grenades to catch camping enemies by surprise. Just beware of sneaky snipers as you dart between the buildings.

Low Town is also one of the most central areas in Urzikstan, so we expect it to be one of the busiest in the early phases of each Warzone match.

Old Town

Right next to Low Town and also in the center of the Warzone map, Old Town is slightly richer than Low Town, with some beautiful – if dilapidated – architecture, like in the palatial building above. The main train station is also located in Old Town, in which the actual, working train stops.

Orlov Military Base

Any Call of Duty players are familiar with a good old military base of some sort, and Urzikstan has its own, Orlov Military Base, littered with bunkers to dart between and inside for cover.

Popov Power

The industrial scenery of the Popov power plant seamlessly blends into that of the military base to its east and the cargo bay to its south. Those that like to battle around the subdued, grey concrete buildings of Rust or Alboran Hatchery might find their playstyle suits the cooling towers and work blocks of Popov Power.

Seaport District

Anyone who loves aquatic combat will want to give Seaport District a visit thanks to its large bodies of water surrounded by maritime buildings and old fishing boats.

Shahin Manor

Shahin Manor might be one of the POIs we’re most looking forward to fighting in, purely for aesthetic reasons – the opulent double staircase inside is surely going to be home to many thrilling fights. Far removed from the busiest areas of Urzikstan, the wide open spaces outside the manor contradict those tight spaces inside, so make sure you have a rounded loadout ready and are prepared for anything.

Urzikstan Cargo

There’s a lot to make use of in Urzikstan Cargo, thanks to a ground filled with containers (reminiscent of many a COD multiplayer map before it) for close combat, and the complimentary cranes, which can be scaled for the ultimate long-range vantage point. If you’re not happy where you are or want to get out of danger in a hurry, you can even jump from the cranes to parachute away and redeploy.

Zaravan City

Naturally, fans of sniper rifles, high vantage points, and bustling buildings full of loot will find themselves at home in Zaravan City. Thanks to the reintroduction of non-suppressed minimap red dots, drill charges are a particularly useful device to consider having in your loadout drop as you roam from room to room and even between buildings using the horizontal ziplines high above the city streets.

Zaravan Suburbs

In contrast to Low Town, the residential suburbs of Zaravan reveal riches and comfort. If you want to start on the outskirts of the map and make your way in, Zaravan Suburbs is a great consideration thanks to the lack of waterways on route to Zaravan city or the center of Urzikstan.

Phew! There’s a lot to take in, but there’s also a lot to get excited about for the new Warzone map, Urzikstan. We’re sure you can’t wait to get started, but at least there’s still plenty of time to fine tune your skills in the battle royale game right now.