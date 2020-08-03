Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5 update is big but will shrink the game’s file size

Praise Captain Price, the file sizes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are shrinking when Season 5 kicks off in a few days. Modern Warfare product director Paul Haile took to Twitter to explain that, while the new patch will be just as chonky as its brethren, it’ll also optimise asset packs and in turn make the game smaller overall.

“Season 5 is coming soon, and it’s big,” Haile says. “With the update, we’re including all the new content for the season as well as optimising our asset packs. This means the download will be big, but the overall size of the game will actually shrink on your consoles after you download the patch, even though we’re adding a bunch of new content for the season.

“It’s a priority for us to keep working on reducing the overall size of MW and WZ on your hard drives, but at the same time also delivering new seasons for everyone to enjoy. We’ll continue to work on this and keep pushing space reductions out with future updates.”

Haile does say here that the file size will shrink on consoles, so it is a bit unclear what that means for PC. We’ve reached out for clarification and will update this article accordingly if we hear back.

Regardless, it’s nice to see Activision acting on complaints of the games’ file size. Just recently, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare clocked in at over 200 GB on PC. Personally, I’m excited about the possibility of more file space on my rig – I may even be able to re-downloaded some pictures of loved ones.

hey all – season 5 is coming soon, and its big. with the update we're including all the new content for the season as well as optimizing our asset packs. — Paul Haile (@Tyrael) August 2, 2020

The Warzone season 5 release date is only a few days away. If you’re keen to study up on what’s the current meta before then, we have guides on the best Warzone loadout drops and Warzone guns to help you do just that.