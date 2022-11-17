If you’re looking for the best Warzone 2 Basilisk loadout, we’ve got your back. While it’s not a weapon that you’d usually associate with the firefights on Al Mazrah, the Basilisk is a revolver that packs a serious punch if you can get your shots on target. With this loadout, you’ll have double the weapons and therefore double the chance of filling your opponents with lead.

Here is the best Basilisk loadout in Warzone 2:

Rear Grip: Akimbo Basilisk

Akimbo Basilisk Barrel: 10.5” FTAC Arrow

10.5” FTAC Arrow Laser: REVO-LSD 7MW

REVO-LSD 7MW Loader: S40 Rapid Loader

S40 Rapid Loader Trigger Action: Bryson HTA

Let’s get the glaring attachment out of the way: the Akimbo Basilisk rear grip. Taking two pistols onto the Warzone 2 map does have its drawbacks – you won’t be able to ADS which greatly reduces your range. However, you’ll be an absolute menace within ten metres, and anyone stupid enough to venture that close to you won’t live to regret it.

Because we’re running akimbo Basilisks, we need the 10.5” FTAC Arrow barrel and REVO-LSD 7MW attachments to increase the revolver’s hip fire accuracy. The lasers also give you a clear sight indication of where your bullets land – this is vital now that you don’t have the ability to ADS.

The S40 Rapid Loader and Bryson HTA trigger action both add utility to the Basilisk, with the former speeding up reload speeds and the latter increasing your rate of fire. The Basilisk has one-shot kill potential up to ten metres, but with only five rounds in each gun, you’ll want to get as many rounds on target as quick as possible.

There you have the best Warzone 2 basilisk loadout, initially seen as a setup with more style than substance, this revolver can decimate enemies before they get a chance to fire back, making it essential for building the best Warzone 2 loadout if you don’t want to run Overkill. You’ll want to pair the Basilisk with one of the best Warzone 2 assault rifles, or potentially one of the best Warzone 2 sniper rifles to create a powerful loadout that can handle enemies at all ranges.