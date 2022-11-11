A loadout with one of the best Warzone 2 sniper rifles is crucial if you’re going to dominate across the long, open expanses offered by the new map. It’s no secret that Al Mazrah is the biggest and “most ambitious” map to come to the free game so far, so preparing appropriate custom loadouts will be a gamechanger, and hopefully keep you out of the gulag.

To get the main question answered early, the best sniper rifle in Warzone 2 is the Signal 50. As snipers – by definition – have excellent range and deal high damage, the best stats to improve when building your rifle are fire rate, recoil control, and even mag size. On the whole, damage range has dropped off in Warzone 2, meaning you might need to take more shots than you’re used to. With that in mind, here are all of the best sniper rifles in Warzone 2.

Best Warzone 2 sniper rifles

Here are the best Modern Warfare 2 sniper rifles:

Signal 50

SP-X 80

MCPR-300

LA-B 330

Victus XMR

Signal 50

The Signal 50 is top of our list of sniper rifles for Warzone 2 due to its superior fire rate and recoil control. When building your sniper rifle, you could consider adding the 7-round magazine to increase the number of shots between reloads, but our best Signal 50 loadout sets out to make it deal the most damage at the longest range, helping each of the five bullets in your standard clip do their worst.

SP-X 80

While the SP-X 80 at its core doesn’t hold up to the Signal 50’s damage, fire rate, and recoil control, it is still the second best sniper rifle of the lot, with incredible handling and still a considerably high fire rate for a sniper rifle. For the best SP-X 80 loadout, consider attachments which improve the rifle’s damage range and mobility, and you’ll have another deadly distance weapon ideal for the sprawling Al Mazrah map.

MCPR-300

The MCPR-300 has one significant feature that makes it a worthwhile contender as one of the best sniper rifles in Warzone 2 – a ten-round mag. With a slightly lower fire rate than the other rifles in this list, this mag will last you ages, meaning you don’t need to take your eyes off the crosshairs. It also has the highest damage range and accuracy of the snipers, so add a great optic to further boost that accuracy and get comfy, as the best MCPR-300 loadout – from the right vantage point – will help you drop plenty of enemies.

LA-B 330

Finally, the LA-B 330 is another great sniper rifle choice, with excellent range and accuracy. Build the best LA-B 330 loadout with attachments like the Cornerstone Bipod underbarrel and Cronen drip wrap for increased recoil control, and consider the 8-round magazine, and you’ll have another strong weapon on your hands.

Victus XMR

The Victus XMR, while literally at the bottom of our list, is only there because it’s not available in-game yet. In fact, once we get our hands on it, we think this could be at the top of the list. This weapon blueprint, though, is only unlocked via the battle pass once Warzone 2 season 1 gets going. It’s a free reward, so it isn’t locked behind a paywall – just a skill wall, so prepare to level up if you want this sniper rifle in your loadout.

So those are the best Warzone 2 sniper rifles to be considered when dropping into Al Mazrah. Of course, you’ll need to complement it with the perfect sniper support weapon, so consider this RAPP H loadout, or perhaps the best Lachmann sub MP5 loadout when setting up your sniper loadout in the FPS game.