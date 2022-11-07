If you’re looking for the best Warzone 2 TAQ-56 loadout, then look no further. The TAQ-56, also known as the SCAR, is a slow-firing, heavy-hitting assault rifle that has a 3-shot kill potential at close to mid-range. These attachments serve to amplify the solid base weapon, increasing its viability over longer battle royale engagements.

The best Warzone 2 TAQ-56 loadout is:

Muzzle: VLK Koloss Flash Hider

VLK Koloss Flash Hider Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

The VLK Koloss Flash Hider not only removes some of the visual noise from muzzle flash when firing, and also stabilises the TAQ-56’s recoil. The stability when firing, combined with the clear sight picture of the Slimline Pro optic means you’ll find and hit your target a lot more often.

The advantages of the FSS OLE-V Laser are three-fold: faster ADS speed, increased aiming stability, and a snappier sprint to fire speed. The laser lightens the feel of the TAQ-56, letting you react to enemies faster, and with the increased aiming stability, dispatch them consistently.

The Phase-3 Grip stabilises the recoil even further, with the added bonus of increased hip fire stability. Hip-firing the TAQ-56 isn’t something you’ll want to rely on, but it’s excellent to have in a pinch.

Ensuring that your shots land where intended, the 5.56 High Velocity ammunition increases the bullet velocity. Hitting difficult shots with consistency is key for long-range engagements in Warzone 2, and not having to factor in bullet travel time, or drop, will make you a more effective marksman.

There you have the best Warzone 2 TAQ-56 loadout, a weapon that, when tinkered with in the gunsmith, becomes a force to be reckoned with in the battle royale. Couple the TAQ-56 with a more mobile SMG, and you’ll have every hostile situation covered.