Warzone 2 DMZ details and release date

The Warzone 2 DMZ mode is official, and it changes up the usual formula. The new mode is a first for the FPS game series, bringing the extraction-style gameplay of Escape From Tarkov and Scavengers to Call of Duty for the first time.

Call of Duty DMZ will be available at launch when the Warzone 2 release date finally rolls around, two weeks after Modern Warfare 2. Other than that, everything we know about the new game mode came from a brief announcement during Call of Duty Next on September 15. So read on to find out exactly what to expect from the COD DMZ mode.

What is the Warzone 2 DMZ mode?

DMZ isn’t coming to Modern Warfare 2 as originally expected, but is actually a new mode coming to Warzone 2.0 when the online battle royale relaunches in November. Utilising the entirety of the massive Warzone 2 map, AI opponents will be stationed around the map’s many POIs, protecting strongholds full of items. Players must defeat these opponents to claim the loot within, before taking it to the extraction point.

While you’re trying to take loot from under your AI enemies’ noses, don’t forget you’ll also be up against your usual lobby of real-world players, too – supposedly up to 100 players in total, just like Warzone’s normal battle royale mode. They’ll be after you, and the same items you seek, so it’s up to you and your squad whether you go in all guns blazing or take the more subtle approach, watching enemy teams from afar and taking them out once they’ve done the hard work.

Technically, as this is an exfil mode, you can win without taking out one IRL opponent, as long as you get the loot to the extraction point without being taken out yourself. But beware of any opposing teams waiting at the extraction point itself for a last-minute win.

Warzone 2 DMZ release date

As mentioned, DMZ will be available as soon as Warzone 2.0 is released, which is on November 16, 2022. Once that date rolls around, we can expect to see some tie-ins between Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2, as we have previously seen with Warzone and Vanguard, as well as Black Ops Cold War.

Razer BlackShark V2 ProRazer$180VIEWNetwork N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

That’s all we know about DMZ mode in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 for now, but we’ll update this page as soon as we know more about the new COD mode. In the meantime, take a look at the potential changes to the Warzone 2 gulag, as well as what we know about the Modern Warfare 2 release date and everything the new mainline game has to offer.