Have you experienced Warzone 2 error 2012? If you’re struggling to connect to the Warzone 2 servers, there’s a good chance you’ve encountered error code 2012. Though aptly named after the year that was rumoured to mark the end of civilization, this error code doesn’t signal the end of your Warzone session.

Warzone 2 displays the error 2012 message when you can’t connect to the game’s servers. Usually, this means you have to wait for the battle royale game to come back online, however, there are some things you can do once you’ve verified the servers are up and running.

Warzone 2 error 2012 fix

The first thing you need to do is check Activision’s online services page to confirm the Warzone 2 servers are currently experiencing problems. If you’re still receiving the error 2012 message, you should try the following steps:

Head to your game launcher (Steam or Battle.net) and ensure Warzone 2 isn’t running in the background.

On Battle.net, click the cog next to the big blue button that says ‘Play’ and click ‘Scan and Repair’. Likewise, on Steam you need to right click Warzone 2 in your library and head to ‘Properties’. From there, go to ‘Local Files’ and select ‘Verify integrity of game files’.

If that doesn’t work, you may be experiencing networking issues. This can be ruled out by releasing, renewing, and flushing your DNS information. Here’s what you need to do to ensure your network isn’t causing the Warzone 2 error 2012:

Click anywhere on your desktop and use the keyboard shortcut Windows Key + R to open up the command prompt.

Type in ‘ipconfig /release’ and press enter.

When the confirmation message appears, write ‘ipconfig /renew’ and press enter.

Wait for the second confirmation message and enter ‘ipconfig /flush’ into command prompt.

The final confirmation message should appear, giving you the all clear to close command prompt.

Once this process is complete, you should be able to run Warzone 2 without the error 2012 message popping up.