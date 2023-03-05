Warzone 2 Resurgence lobbies getting the Season 2 overhaul they need

A heavily requested Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Resurgence feature will be making its way to the battle royale game’s Ashika Island very soon, as Raven Software and Infinity Ward confirm extra lobby options for the game, despite many thinking it should have arrived when Resurgence actually launched.

You can read the full Call of Duty statement on Resurgence squad lobbies in Warzone 2 below.

“With Season 02 Reloaded, we will be including all Resurgence squad sizes in each weekly Playlist for the remainder of the season,” the Call of Duty Twitter account says. “Stay tuned for the announcement blog, patch notes, and season update later this month. Please note that, as always, Playlist Map/Mode rotation will remain subject to change based on collected feedback and internal data.”

This means you’ll soon be able to drop into Ashika Island in Warzone 2 with all squad size lobbies in the FPS game instead of being restricted, a feature many have been calling for since the Resurgence launch.

With the content drop for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded already teased, this change to Resurgence squads is a late, but welcome one. We still don’t have a release date for the Season 2 Reloaded patch yet, but we can expect it fairly soon, as evidenced by the mention of the announcement blog coming later this month.

It’s strange then that this small but important change to Resurgence wasn’t there at launch, with Raven Software and Infinity Ward either not having the time or resources to get it in at launch or wanting to drip-feed the addition down the line in Warzone 2 Season 2, instead announcing it now.

