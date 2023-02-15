Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded is already getting loads of great content

An official look at Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2‘s future has been revealed, including what we can expect from the mid-season 2 Reloaded update and Season 3 as well. The FPS game is set to add fan-favourite modes, a new map, raid, and lots more over the next few months.

The Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded update does not yet have a release date, but we can speculate on a rough time period if we go off Season 1 dates. Season 1 began on November 16, 2022, while the Season 1 Reloaded update dropped on December 14, putting roughly four weeks between them.

By that logic, we can potentially expect Season 2 Reloaded around mid-March 2023, but this is by no means confirmation as the season and mid-season patch could drop at any point.

Below you’ll see the plans for the rest of Season 2 and Season 3 across Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. You can see an image of the new Modern Warfare 2 map as well.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded

New core six vs six multiplayer map

New raid episode

New multiplayer modes

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 and beyond

Gunfight

Plunder

Warzone ranked

While Warzone 2 and DMZ are free for anyone to download, Modern Warfare 2 isn’t, but there’s a big Call of Duty sale going on right now that can see you get MW2 on the cheap, so with Season 2 dropping today now is a perfect time. You can see the future of Call of Duty on Twitter.

