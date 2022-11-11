Warzone 2 season 2 release date speculation

When will Warzone 2 season 2 release date be? It’s tough to think that far ahead, especially when we’ve barely had a chance to let the first season of the battle royale game sink in, but as Warzone 2 finds its feet, it’s impossible not to look ahead. Warzone 2 season 1 marked the beginning of the game cycle, and with that came new guns, operators, and of course, the new map, Al Mazrah.

While we don’t know what Warzone 2 season 2 will look like just yet, we can take an educated guess at when it will be released, along with some potential new features that didn’t quite find their way into the FPS game with the first season. Raids, for example, won’t appear with the launch of season 1, and instead, we have been promised an ‘intel’ update in a few weeks. If we don’t see Raids with the first season, it’s likely they’ll be introduced with Warzone 2 season 2.

When is the Warzone 2 season 2 release date?

No concrete date set for this, but if we consider that each of the original Warzone’s seasons lasted for around two months, it’s a fairly safe bet to assume that Warzone 2 season 2 will be released on or around January 16. It’s possible that Warzone 2 seasons will last longer than its predecessor, but at the risk of the new content getting stale, it’s unlikely.

That’s all the information we have on Warzone 2 season 2 right now, and admittedly, it isn’t much. We’ll update this guide as we know more. If you’re excited to dive into Warzone 2 on release and want to be as prepared as possible, make sure you check out our best Warzone 2 loadout drops, or for something more specific, we have the best Warzone 2 SMGs if you’re planning on getting up close and personal.