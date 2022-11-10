Call of Duty: Warzone 2 system requirements for PC won’t be a far cry from Modern Warfare 2 since the sequel is built on the same IW 9.0 engine. Fortunately, that means the minimum and recommended specs are pretty tame, but it’s possible that the vast open battlefield and large lobbies might put a little more strain on your gaming PC.

With just a week left until the Call of Duty Warzone 2 release date, we’re still waiting for the official system requirements from the developers at Infinity Ward. Since the first Warzone shared its specs with the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot, it’s likely the new battle royale will keep in step with the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 system requirements, but this isn’t set in stone.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3-6100

Intel Core i5-2500K

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Intel Core i5-6600K

Intel Core i7-4770K

AMD Ryzen 7 1400 RAM 8GB 12GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 670

AMD Radeon RX 470 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 580 VRAM 2GB 6GB Storage 125GB 125GB

It’s a small step up compared to the Call of Duty Warzone system requirements, using the original game’s recommended specs as the new minimum. This means 11-year-old CPUs, like the Intel Core i5-2500K, and graphics cards from a decade ago, such as the Nvidia GeForce GTX 670, sets the bar quite low for Warzone 2.

8GB of RAM means you don’t need the best gaming laptop to play it on-the-go, either, but you might want to upgrade to 12GB for a smoother experience. If you ran the first Warzone with a PC that matches the competitive requirements, you’ll already exceed Warzone 2’s recommended specs.

Take the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Call of Duty: Warzone 2?