How to get Warzone 2 Twitch drops

Warzone 2 Twitch drops are an easy way to get free stuff in the battle royale game by watching streamers play the FPS game on Twitch. Though the free loot you can earn hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, we do know how you can prepare for Twitch drops before the Warzone 2 release date.

We can get a good idea of what those rewards might be based on the Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops and past seasons of Warzone, which offer weapon blueprints, stickers, emblems, charms, double weapon XP, and more.

How to link accounts for Warzone 2 Twitch drops

Before you start watching anyone on Twitch, your Call of Duty account needs to be linked to your Twitch account, here’s how.

You need a Call of Duty account and Twitch account

Use the Activision linking page to link both accounts

Watch a Twitch stream with drops enabled to automatically earn rewards

While we’re expecting more news on Twitch drops around the time of Warzone 2, for now that’s all you can do to prepare for them to arrive. In the meantime, check out our best Warzone 2 guns, the best Warzone 2 loadout drops, and everything you can expect from the Warzone 2 map and upcoming Warzone 2 DMZ mode.