Looking for the best Warzone 2 X12 loadout? While some people might overlook pocket-sized pistols in their Call of Duty loadouts, there’s an argument to be made for these handy, lightweight weapons. Build an X12 loadout that adds to its damage and fire rate, then, and you’ll be able to take down close-range opponents before they even know where you appeared from.

The best Warzone 2 X12 loadout is:

Trigger Action: XRK Lighting Fire

XRK Lighting Fire Barrel: XRK Luc-9

XRK Luc-9 Rear Grip: Cronen Lima-6

Cronen Lima-6 Stock: XRK Pistol Stock

XRK Pistol Stock Ammunition: 9mm Armor Piercing

We’ve gone for a loadout with an overall improvement to damage, fire rate, and recoil control, as we know the pistol will only be worthwhile at very close range. Start with the XRK Lighting Fire trigger action attachment which vastly improves the X12’s fire rate. From there, the XRK Luc-9 barrel improves movement speed and aim down sight speed, to further improve the weapon’s overall mobility.

Next up is the Cronen Lima-6 rear grip to add even more haste to the X12, with pistol fastdraw, increased sprint to fire speed, and ADS speed. The XRK Pistol Stock is added to offset the rear grip’s negative impact on recoil control for an overall boost in stability. Finally, the 9mm Armor Piercing ammunition improves the pistol’s damage output and can pierce the armour your Warzone 2 opponent will almost definitely be wearing.

With a loadout that saves you perk slots and aids quick movement around the Al Mazrah map, this X12 build is certainly one of the best Warzone 2 guns to slip into your secondary weapon slot. For your primary, consider one of the best Warzone 2 assault rifles, such as the best M4 loadout or the best TAQ-56 loadout for when you’ve got enough cash to purchase your loadout drop.