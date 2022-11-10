The best Warzone 2 M4 loadout is a must-have for anyone who’s partial to the quick-fire handling of an AR. Much like our Kastov 762 loadout, we’ve paid special attention to reigning in the M4’s recoil and extending its range even further. If you’re looking to dive into Warzone 2 Season 1 with one of the most iconic assault rifles from the series, our best Warzone 2 M4 loadout is the one for you.

Here is the best Warzone 2 M4 loadout:

Barrel: Hightower 20” Barrel

Hightower 20” Barrel Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Sakin ZX Grip Underbarrel: Demo Firm Grip

Demo Firm Grip Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

The Hightower 20” Barrel offers additional damage range and bullet velocity to contend with the open spaces in the Warzone 2 map. It also provides recoil control and hip fire accuracy, so you can be sure your aim remains steady even when combat becomes too frenetic to aim down sights. That said, just be aware that your ADS and overall movement speed take a hit while using this barrel, as does your recoil control while firing from the hip.

As reliable as the M4 is, managing its recoil is still a priority. With that in mind, we’ve opted for the Sakin ZX Grip, which trades aiming stability for recoil control. Furthermore, the Demo Firm Grip underbarrel offers some much-needed recoil stabilisation and aiming idle stability. There’s also some additional hip fire accuracy to top it off, though all this does come at a cost to your ADS speed, as well as your walking speed.

For the muzzle, the Echoless-80’s bonus damage range and bullet velocity are huge draws for the M4. As per its name, the Echoless-80 also includes some sound suppression, though it’s important not to rely on it to help you go undetected – the M4 is an assault rifle, after all.

You’ll see a hit to your ADS and aiming stability while using the best Warzone 2 M4 loadout, so we’ve utilised the VLK 4.0 Optic in order to mitigate it. The 4.0 magnification is excellent for taking advantage of the M4’s damage range, but be aware that the VLK 4.0 Optic does apply a very small sniper glint to your weapon, so don’t take too long to line up your shots.

That’s all the attachments you need for our best M4 loadout in Warzone 2. If you’re looking to get up to speed with all the new features ahead of the Warzone 2 release date, take a look at our Warzone 2 Strongholds and Black Sites primer, as well as the brand new Warzone 2 DMZ exfil mode. Alternatively, we’ve got a rundown of all the Warzone 2 Gulag changes, and all the Twitch drops you can expect to pick up while watching your favourite streamers duke it out.