Call of Duty: Warzone gets anime gun skins in this week’s update

It’s a bit of a light week for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its mega popular Warzone battle royale game mode, but hidden within the details is something a little absurd. You can now purchase probably the worst (or best?) weapon skins ever devised for a first-person shooter.

The official blog details this new pack. It is called the ‘Tracer Pack Anime Super’ bundle, which costs 1,900 CoD points, and includes a selection of skins for the Legendary assault rifle, Legendary SMG, and Epic assault rifle. Each gun skin is named after a particular anime trope: ‘Yandere’, ‘Kuudere’, and ‘Tsundere’ respectively. It does feel like the names might have been plucked out of a Google search, because I’m pretty sure a gun doesn’t know how to care.

What’s baffling about this lot is the colour scheme. Most colours are able to blend into the background, but the one colour that nearly always stands out like a British tourist on a beach is hot pink. Each skin is also plastered with anime schoolgirls. It’s good to have the option to play with something like this if you want to, just know that you’re also going to be a lot easier to spot.

Think of this pack then as ‘hard mode’. If you’re somehow still able to win with this hot pink target painted onto your back, it’ll be a pretty impressive feat. The pack also includes a riot shield and a melee weapon with similarly bright themes.

Also available this week is the ‘Alex: Death Stalker’ bundle that includes Legendary blueprints for the complete silenced loadout. This pack will set you back 1,800 CoD points. As a reminder, 1,100 CoD points costs £8.49 / $9.99 / €9.99.

New weapon skins are not all that’s happening in Modern Warfare, as Warzone has a new mode called ‘Buy Back Quads’ that will be there to play for the week. Here, redeploys will be available for you, so long as you have enough cash. Going broke will mean you’re out the game for good though.

Modern Warfare’s multiplayer mode also has a bunch of stuff, as the Gunfight Face Off Moshpit playlist will be available to play. This brings some of the standard game modes to smaller maps that were designed for the Gunfight mode. There’s also a variant on the Infected game mode called ‘Ground War Reinfected’. Think of this as Infected mode but much bigger in scale.

There’s not a whole lot happening this week, but the Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War beta will be upon us very soon, so expect things to pick up pretty fast when it comes out. You can at the very least practice with the best Warzone guns, so you can at least stand a chance with those Tracer Pack Anime Super skins.