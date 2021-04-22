The best PPSh-41 loadout in Warzone

Searching for the best PPSh loadout in Warzone? The PPSh-41 SMG has been a staple of the Black Ops games, so it was only a matter of time before it showed up in Cold War. The last SMG to take the battle royale game by storm was the Mac-10. This weapon received a number of nerfs and yet has still managed to remain viable since it launched back in Warzone Season 1.

The beginning of Warzone Season 3 has seen the meta completely reset after the nerfs to the best M16 loadout and best FFAR loadout. Over the next few weeks, the best Warzone guns will be put through their paces to see if they can retain their spots. The other weapon joining the PPSh-41 is the Swiss K31, a bolt-action sniper rifle with similar firepower to the Kar98k.

You will have to unlock the PPSh-41 and Swiss K31 at the beginning of the new season. Fortunately, this doesn’t take too long and we have a separate battle pass guide to help you make your way through the tiers. Here’s what you need to build the best PPSh loadout in Warzone.

BEST WARZONE PPSH LOADOUT

The best Warzone PPSh loadout is:

GRU Suppressor

15.7” Task Force

Serpent Wrap

Spetsnaz 71 Rnd Drum

CQB Stock

Not only does the GRU Suppressor muzzle come with the all important sound suppression perk, the PPSh also gains an upgrade to its effective damage range and bullet velocity. The suppressor doesn’t stop there as it even enhances the weapon’s vertical recoil control.

As for the barrel, the 15.7” Task Force is definitely the right option if you can handle some recoil. The 15.7” Task Force hurts the weapon’s vertical and horizontal recoil control, but it greatly improves the effective damage range and bullet velocity. You can switch this to the 14.3” Extended barrel which doesn’t impact the recoil and slightly improves the gun’s bullet velocity, in exchange for no improvement the effective damage range.

The Cold War SMGs have generous mag sizes compared to their Modern Warfare counterparts, but we aren’t complaining. Equip the Spetsnaz 71 Rnd Drum to ensure your weapon is constantly stocked with bullets. This does negatively impact the SMG’s aim down sight time, though this seems like a worthy trade off as the larger magazine can be vital in fights.

To negate the downside of the Spetsnaz 71 Rnd Drum, the Serpent Wrap rear grip is perfect as it greatly improves the aim down sight time. Finally, the CQB Stock increases the PPSh’s sprint to fire time at the cost of hip fire accuracy, which we’ll happily deal with to improve the weapon’s mobility.

Once you’ve managed to build this Warzone PPSh loadout, it’s time to pick a secondary weapon. We highly recommend using the best Pelington 703 loadout as this sniper rifle can easily wipe out enemies from a distance. Prefer to deal with your foes up close? Opt for the best Sykov loadout to dominate players at close range.