Best SMG Warzone: which submachine gun to use in battle royale

There are quite a few candidates for the title of best SMG in Warzone, and while many of the rules of multiplayer carry over to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s free-to-play battle royale mode, there are some key differences that change the meta substantially. Besides, many of you may not own the full game and so have no idea how things work over in core multiplayer.

The main factors you need to consider in Warzone when picking an SMG are mag capacity, DPS, and the amount of time it takes to aim down sights or transition from sprinting to firing.

SMGs aren’t used that much in Warzone where the extremely long lines of sight favour assault rifles and the best Warzone guns like the AX-50. If you’re looking for a long-range option to compliment some of your best Warzone loadouts then here’s our guide to the best sniper in Warzone. However, when you reach the final circle or need to cross some close-quarters streets to reach the next zone you’ll be grateful you have the best SMG in Warzone.

Best SMG in Warzone

MP7

Fennec

MP5

AUG

P90

Bizon

Uzi

Striker 45

MP7

The MP7 is actually worse than the MP5 on paper, but when you factor in its potential mag size upgrades, almost non-existent recoil, and superb hip-fire accuracy you have one of best close-quarters weapons in the game.

Sure, it’s not got the best DPS for a Warzone SMG, but it spits out rounds at an eye-watering rate and can equip a 60-round mag – in Warzone this means you can enter fights with confidence and put plenty of pressure on the opponent. If you want the ultimate build then check out our best MP7 Warzone setup for a blueprint to copy.

Fennec

The Fennec has the fastest rate of fire of any SMG in Warzone, making it a very strong weapon for clearing out buildings and 1v1 battles. It’s theoretical time-to-kill is only matched by the MP5, but due to the low recoil and high rate of fire of the Fennec, you’ll find that converting on that TTK is easier. Aim for centre mass and enemies will drop in no time.

The max mag size of 40 rounds will seem limiting at first, but this SMG is so efficient at coping with close-range targets that you’ll often be able to down two enemies and scarper for a safe reload before anyone knows what’s happened. One thing to note: the Fennec’s bullet velocity is atrocious so make sure you’ve got assault rifle for mid-range battles. Check out our Fennec Warzone setup for a powerful spec.

MP5

The MP5 has the superior time to kill when compared to the MP7, but it falls ever so slightly short because it’s harder to land those shots and you can only upgrade it to a maximum mag capacity of 40 rounds. The 10mm conversion kit doesn’t increase your TTK on paper, but it will extend your effective range considerably. We’ve got a best MP5 Warzone setup if you’re looking for the best attachments.

AUG

This comes with the hefty caveat that the AUG is only worth running if you can equip it with the 5.56 NATO 60-round conversion mag – although recently we’ve had a lot of success with this more mobile AUG Warzone setup. Ordinarily it’s actually quite subpar, but with 60 of these more damaging rounds in a single mag the AUG becomes one of the best SMGs in Warzone. It’s easy to control, downs fast and has enough ammo to theoretically wipe a whole team without needing to reload.

P90

A decent standard magazine size makes this a great pick if you haven’t leveled your weapons up yet. However, it’s DPS and recoil are mediocre.

Bizon

Similar situation to the P90 with its high-capacity starting mag, but with a slightly lower damage output. On the plus side, it’s easier to control the recoil.

UZI

Anyone who has used this in multiplayer should be aware of its issues: slow rate of fire, middling damage per shot, and some bizarre recoil patterns.

We’ve moved this up a slot as it can be found as floor loot and is pretty handy in the early stages of a game – it’s range and damage make it very versatile.

Striker 45

Unfortunately the return of the UMP to Modern Warfare is not a triumphant one. It’s outclassed in practically every area, although it’s reasonably easy to control and is one of the better options over medium range.

For a slightly different close-range option, we also rate Akimbo pistols in Warzone very highly – unfortunately the 357 Snake Shot Warzone setup has just been nerfed, so stick to the Renetti.