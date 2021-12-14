Looking for the best STG 44 loadout in Warzone Pacific? The STG 44 is one of the best Call of Duty Vanguard guns thanks to its high damage output and accuracy, and it looks just as powerful in the battle royale game. Unlike the Black Ops Cold War weapons that were brought over to Warzone with radically different stats, it looks like the Vanguard guns are largely the same as their multiplayer counterparts.

This weapon has become synonymous with Warzone Pacific because it’s the default assault rifle in Vanguard. A lot of players have already leveled up this weapon in the multiplayer mode, making it easy to build the best STG 44 loadout. When compared to the other best Warzone assault rifles, the STG 44 comfortably earns one of the top spots on the Vanguard weapons tier list, and – unsurprisingly – it makes an appearance in our best Warzone loadouts guide.

While this weapon can be built in a variety of ways, our customised build focuses on improving the STG 44’s recoil control and increasing its damage range while maintaining its impressive damage output. Here’s everything you need to build the best STG 44 loadout in Warzone Pacific.

BEST CALL OF DUTY WARZONE PACIFIC STG 44 loadout

The best Call of Duty Warzone Pacific STG 44 loadout is:

Mercury Silencer

VDD 760mm 05B

1229/Slate 3.25x Custom

VDD 34S Weighted

M1941 Hand Stop

.30 Russian Short 45 Round Mags

Lengthened

Stippled Grip

Vital

Fully Loaded

Remember the Agency Suppressor muzzle that was used on 90% of the weapons in Warzone? The Mercury Silencer is the Warzone Pacific equivalent, providing every Vanguard weapon with sound suppression and improved recoil control. This does reduce the weapon’s damage range slightly, but you should still be able to compete at medium range using the STG 44.

The VDD 760mm 05B barrel transforms the STG 44 by trading mobility for improved recoil, accuracy, and damage range. Equipping this barrel makes the shots from the STG 44 feel different – the weapon is much easier to control as you don’t have to deal with as much scope sway. The stock STG 44 doesn’t feel like an inaccurate weapon, but after using this barrel, you won’t want to switch to anything else.

Our loadout improves the STG 44’s damage range, but not enough to comfortably use a 3x scope at all times. As a result, we’ve gone for the 1229/Slate 3.25x Custom which lets you switch between 1.35x and 3.25x magnification on the fly. To improve the gun’s long range capabilities, the VDD 34S Weighted stock provides upgrades in four key areas: accuracy, flinch resistance, recoil control, and aiming stability. There’s a slight hit to the STG 44’s movement and aim down sight speed, but this doesn’t have a large impact on your mobility.

Another staple attachment, the M1941 Hand Stop underbarrel is essential as it reduces the weapon’s hip fire accuracy to bolster its overall accuracy and recoil control. When it comes to picking the right magazine size, the .30 Russian Short 45 Round Mags fit the bill perfectly. These magazines improve the STG 44’s bullet velocity, damage range, bullet penetration, and damage. Unfortunately, it’s not all good news. You do lose some mobility, recoil control, and fire rate stats, but we feel this is a fair tradeoff.

You can’t go wrong by improving the STG 44’s bullet velocity stats, and the Lengthened ammo type does this without introducing any negative effects. The Stippled Grip follows a similar pattern, providing benefits to the weapon’s recoil recovery and initial firing recoil with no downsides to speak of.

Definitely pick the Vital perk, as it appears to be broken at the moment. This perk is supposed to increase torso damage, but the damage multiplier is much higher than it should be, drastically reducing the time to kill speed on the STG 44. Our final perk is Fully Loaded which grants you additional starting ammo to ensure you get through the match without needing to switch weapons.

And that’s all you need to build the best STG 44 loadout in Warzone Pacific. If you’re looking for the perfect secondary weapon to pair this deadly assault rifle with, we highly recommend our PPSh loadout. This SMG destroys enemies at close range, giving you the best of both worlds in a single loadout.