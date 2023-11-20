Warzone Season 1 release date window, new map, and latest news

When is the new Warzone season? There have been many changes to Warzone over the years; new maps drop with semi-regularity and new weapons are released with each new season, but this season of Warzone promises to shake things up quite dramatically. Not only do we get a new playground, but fundamental changes to how the game plays. Exciting stuff.

The battle royale game will receive a considerable update during season 1, and we have all the information available right now so you can be as prepared as possible when the time comes. Warzone is set to make a resurgence, and we’re ready. From a new map to new, more responsive movement abilities, here is everything coming with Warzone season 1.

Warzone season 1 release date window

We estimate that the Warzone season 1 release date is Wednesday, December 6, 2023. While the exact date hasn’t yet been confirmed, the first season of Warzone usually drops around one month after the core game release, with seasons being released on Wednesdays usually.

With the new season comes a bunch of new additions to the FPS game. Not only are the MW3 gameplay changes being implemented, but Warzone players will get a brand new map to call home.

We’re still waiting for Activision to confirm when Warzone season 1 will begin, but thanks to a recent new blog post on its website, the developer seems poised to drop it any day now.

New Warzone map

Anyone who has dabbled in the Zombies game mode will likely be familiar with the new Warzone map. It’s called Urzikstan and features 11 new major points of interest and a host of interactive features from horizontal ziplines to drivable trains.

Urzikstan is slightly smaller than Al Mazrah – comparable in size to Caldera – so you can expect the action to be fast and frenetic, especially with the new traversal methods. It is a mix of rural and urban landscapes, so you’ll have to change your tactics on the fly, depending on where the circle ends up.

New Warzone features

As well as a new map, players will also have to adapt their playstyle to accommodate the new movement abilities and aiming techniques from MW3. Slide canceling is back, which allows players to change height in a gunfight, keep up their speed, and overall set a much higher pace for battles than many will be used to.

Tac-Stance is a method of aiming that sits somewhere in between aiming down sights and hip fire. It offers a much quicker reaction speed, and when used with some of the best Warzone guns, can be devastating in close-range firefights.

That’s everything we know about Warzone season 1. It’s an exciting time for players to jump back in, or continue their domination of the multiplayer game. If you are just starting, though, we have a best Warzone loadouts guide so you’ll know what to take into the fight.