Call of Duty: Warzone still has a cross-play voice chat bug, here’s how to fix it on PC

“So long Verdansk, our squad’s dropping in Caldera! Wait, what? I can see you’re talking in game, but I can’t hear you. Is my gaming headset busted?” – If you’ve found yourself in a similar situation while playing Call of Duty: Warzone, you’re not alone. Despite launching over a year and a half ago, players are still encountering problems getting voice chat to work with their cross-play comrades.

Thankfully, there’s an easy way to fix this particular bug, so you won’t be forced to adopt hand and arm signals in order to communicate with your teammates. Strangely, this fix was first identified by YouTuber Evil Nickel before Warzone came out, but this makes some sense given that the battle royale began as an additional mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Before we jump into the fix, it’s worth noting that you should first make sure that your Windows Sound Control Panel is properly configured and pointing to the right devices.

Here’s how to fix the Call of Duty: Warzone cross-play voice chat bug on PC:

Press the ‘Windows Key’ + ‘E’ simultaneously on your keyboard

Navigate to your ‘Documents’ folder (This is typically located in: C:\Users\XXX\Documents)

Open the ‘Call of Duty Modern Warfare’ folder

Open the ‘players’ folder

Delete everything in the folder except the ‘adv_options’ file

Right-click the ‘adv_options’ file, hover over ‘Open with’, and select ‘Notepad’ from the expanded menu

Replace the ‘1’ next to ‘ConfigCloudStorageEnabled’ to ‘0’

Save and close the file

Open Warzone, customise your game settings to your preferences, and then close the game

Open the ‘adv_options’ file again

Revert the ‘0’ next to ‘ConfigCloudStorageEnabled’ back to ‘1’

Launch the game

Be warned, this may erase your progression in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s campaign. However, your Warzone unlocks will remain unaffected.

