Call of Duty: Warzone’s Roze skin is now invisible in the day as well

Call of Duty: Warzone season 4 has delivered a range of good, new stuff so far, particularly in the shape of Fortune’s Keep, and the much sought-after gold keycards. But the new version of the Roze skin, named Violet Stealth, is starting to cause problems, as a glitch is making the players who wear it turn invisible, even on daytime maps.

The original version of Roze – an all-black bodysuit, which even covers the face – frustrated players who complained that it made wearers too difficult to see on dark and night-time maps. The new Violet Stealth skin, also known as Roze 3.0, attempts to address this with the addition of bright purple strip lights, which run down the arms and hands, and accent the helmet.

However, as spotted by Charlie Intel, one Warzone YouTuber has identified an issue where the new Roze skin seems to make wearers invisible once they are 50m to 60m away from your position.

Mr. Fishy McFish (it’s hard not to smile when quoting some of these names) posted a video which appeared to show how the Roze skin fails to properly render at around 50m, but then occasionally flashes back into existence as you adjust your angle and field of view. At 60m, the player wearing the Roze skin seems to vanish entirely, until they start moving again, at which point they become visible, but still not fully detailed or defined.

This isn’t the first time that an invisible skin glitch has appeared in Warzone. Back in January, the Awoken Francis skin introduced as part of season 1 would turn players invisible save for a floating, orange facemask. That issue was quickly patched out, though other skins continued to be plagued with the invisibility issue.

Raven Software released a new patch for Warzone on June 30 which addressed a variety of issues relating to collision detection and performance. It’s possible that a new patch, fixing the Roze issue, will arrive soon.

In other Warzone skin news, a hacker was recently spotted wearing a chic little number that we expect to see later in season 4.