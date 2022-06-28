Call of Duty: Warzone hacker caught with unreleased NFL skin

Call of Duty: Warzone season 4 is well underway, with players descending on Fortune’s Keep in search of the best loadouts, and those coveted golden keycards. But more is still to come, including, perhaps, a stylish NFL-themed skin, as spotted by one eagle-eyed Redditor.

Thehumantrypod (only in gaming news could your sources have names like “thehumantrypod”) recently shared an image of an enemy player that their son had dispatched during a head-to-head. Complete with helmet, knee socks and shoulderpads, the opponent seems to be dressed in an as-yet unrevealed new player skin, which will allow you to dress like a football player.

Presumably, this skin has been obtained ahead of time through hacking or otherwise illegitimately accessing some of season 4’s upcoming cosmetics and DLC. As noted by Charlie Intel, the NFL is currently in its off-season, with preseason beginning August 4. In terms of a potential release date, then, if this skin truly is coming to Warzone, August could be the time.

Looking at it again, the socks, the jersey, even the accenting on the helmet, are all bright, gaudy gold, consistent with Fortune’s Keep treasure-hunting, booty-plundering aesthetic. Chances are, before long, you too will be able to kit your operator out like Tom Brady and start blindsiding opponents with that big old UGM 8. Just remember, if someone throws something at you, don’t try and catch it.

In other Warzone news, we’re rating the NZ-41 as this season’s best assault rifle, and have put together the ultimate loadout guide including a silencer, brace, and lengthened barrel. We’re also going big on the ZRG this time around, especially combined with the sound moderator and elastic wrap.

And make sure you take a look at the recent Fortune’s Keep kill world record – one player, in solos versus quads, managed to take down 44 people single-handed. Now that’s what you call – sorry, we can’t help ourselves – a real touchdown.