Best TAQ Evolvere loadout for Warzone and MW3

What is the best TAQ Evolvere loadout? This hard-hitting LMG arrived with the Season 1 Reloaded update, giving players another option if they favor damage and magazine count over all else. The TAQ Evolvere is an excellent primary weapon, and taking it pays dividends when the game tightens into mid-range skirmishes.

The TAQ Evolvere is quickly finding its way into our best Warzone loadout list; with huge ammo reserves and controllable recoil, as well as decent stopping power, this LMG is a jack-of-all-trades, proving to be a weapon you can rely on in the battle royale game. Here is our best Warzone TAQ Evolvere loadout.

Best Warzone TAQ Evolvere loadout

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: Eviction 762 Heavy Barrel

Eviction 762 Heavy Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: Rampart Heavy Stock

Rampart Heavy Stock Rear Grip: P20 LM Evictor PGRIP

Taking an LMG into a game of Warzone gives you almost complete control over mid-range firefights; huge ammo reserves mean that you can take on multiple opponents at once should the situation arise, with the high damage of the TAQ Evolvere doing the business if your aim is true.

Our loadout is built around keeping the recoil and gun kick under control; being able to manage your shots, especially during sustained fire, is key to getting the most out of nearly any LMG. The Corio Eagleseye optic gives a clean sight picture, while also offering a slightly zoomed perspective, making enemies in the mid-range easy targets.

With the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor, Eviction 762 Heavy Barrel, and Rampart Heavy Stock, you’ll have no trouble keeping your shots on target. The TAQ Evolvere comes with a 100-round capacity as standard, and we’ve found that this is more than enough for Warzone. With this loadout, your first bullet will be as accurate as your last.

With the best TAQ Evolvere loadout under your control, there won’t be much that your enemies can do to stop you. You are quite slow with an LMG equipped, so we suggest that you pair this weapon with one of the best SMGs – something like the best Rival-9 loadout. That way, you’ll have every combat situation covered.