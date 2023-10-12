What is the best MW3 Rival 9 loadout? Taking an SMG into battle as your primary weapon is a statement, it tells your opponents that you’re going to push the pace of the fights, that you’re going to get in their face, and that you’re going to be relentless. The Rival 9 is a compact Modern Warfare 3 SMG that will see you run rings around your enemies.

The Modern Warfare 3 release date is nearly here, and with it comes a host of new MW3 guns and a bunch of classic MW3 maps. One of these new guns is the Rival 9, an all-rounder when it comes to the SMG category, the Rival 9 sits in the middle for nearly every attribute, which makes it an excellent choice if you plan on engaging the enemy in a multitude of scenarios.

Best Modern Warfare 3 Rival 9 loadout

Here are the best attachments for the Rival 9:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Stock: Bruen Flash V4 Stock

Bruen Flash V4 Stock Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip

Rival Vice Assault Grip Magazine: 50-Round Drum

Nearly every attachment included here is for the benefit of recoil control and movement speed. Pushing the range of the Rival 9 helps you win longer-range fights, but ultimately, prioritizing movement speed, ADS speed, and recoil control aids you in those short-range skirmishes.

Being an SMG, the damage-per-round isn’t outstanding, which is why the 50-Round Drum magazine is essential here. It does slow us down, but the Bruen Flash V4 Stock and the XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop offset this somewhat.

There you have the best MW3 Rival 9 loadout. Check out our list of all the Modern Warfare 3 game modes so you can pick which ones are best for this agile SMG. We also have the best MW3 MTZ 556 loadout here, if you’re looking for something that hits a little harder.