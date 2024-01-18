Call of Duty Warzone’s next big crossover could be Warhammer 40k

“In the grim darkness of the far future, there is only Call of Duty Warzone.” Okay, that’s not quite how it goes, but dataminers think they’ve figured out CoD’s next big crossover. And if they’re right, Warhammer 40k will be landing in Warzone and MW3.

Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty MW3 have had some interesting crossovers since their respective releases. If you’d polled people as to what content these FPS games would get, I doubt any of them would have come up with Crash Bandicoot weapon skins and, well Nicki Minaj. A team-up with Amazon’s The Boys’ does, at least match the game’s tone, but if dataminers are right, the next CoD crossover is going full-on sci-fi.

Several dataminers have uncovered art and references from an alleged Warzone x Warhammer 40k crossover. One piece of art, uncovered by Twitter user CODWarfareForum has been identified by 40k fans as The Dark Angels, one of its Emperor-worshiping factions.

Other miners, such as FumoLeaksMK1, have uncovered more art, including a picture of 40k’s Sisters of Battle. Between the art and text that’s been recovered, it appears that Warzone is getting at least two new 40k operators, Boreas from the Dark Angels and Helewise from the Sisters of Battle.

FumoLeaksM1 has helpfully compiled many of the leaks into one thread. It’s not clear how the game will handle 40k’s high-tech weaponry, but there’s a reference to a buzzsaw, which could be 40k’s infamously messy chainsword.

It’s also been suggested that there could be a regular Warhammer crossover in the works. Other Twitter users have, however, suggested the referenced code and tags are just a hangover from CoD’s last Halloween event.

If this Warhammer 40k crossover does come to fruition, you can expect it to figure into both Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, in much the same way that Diablo 4’s Lilith graced Warzone and MW2.

