While Diablo 4 is gearing up for its own coming vampire-themed season right now, Blizzard is sending some of the game’s most iconic characters over from Sanctuary to Call of Duty’s Modern Warfare and Warzone in the meantime. With Season 6 upon the two shooters, CoD fans can pick up Lilith and Inarius operator skins and enjoy the annual Haunting Halloween event. This is MW2’s final season, and it’s going out with a fiery bang.

“The Burning Hells arrives in Call of Duty,” the announcement post detailing the crossover reads. “Diablo bundles make their fiery appearance during The Haunting, complete with the Queen of the Succubi Lilith and the fallen archangel Inarius as Operators.” That’s right, the Queen of Succubi is flying in from Diablo 4 to wreak havoc in Call of Duty.

The crossover’s timing is perfect, too, arriving before the RPG game‘s own new season. As Season 6 will be Modern Warfare 2’s final season ahead of the Modern Warfare 3 release date, Lilith and Inarius aren’t the only fresh faces coming to Call of Duty. Spawn, the beloved comic book anti-hero, is also making an appearance as the last season’s central hell-cursed figure.

The game tasks the cursed hero with taking out the Dark Ritual Operators across Al Mazrah and Vondel. It all comes alongside Diablo 4’s characters, new multiplayer maps, new weapons, and the Haunting event. Two core maps, La Casa and Koro Village, are arriving in Call of Duty with its sixth season. King and Fight, two gunfight maps, are also joining the line-up.

You’ll fight your way through the spooktacularly-skinned Haunted event maps with a brand-new assault rifle, a chainsaw, and an SMG. For more information about CoD’s Diablo 4 crossover and a more in-depth look at The Haunting event, check out the official announcement on Blizzard’s website.

