Between Starfield, Manor Lords, and Palworld, the Game Pass library is seemingly going from strength to strength. Now, according to fresh reports, the new Call of Duty could be heading to Microsoft’s subscription service on launch day. Reportedly set in the Gulf War, the next CoD is supposedly a new entry in the Black Ops sub series, and comes after the release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 in 2023. After completing its purchase of CoD, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch owner Activision Blizzard, Microsoft has already brought Diablo 4 over to Game Pass. Now it’s being claimed that Call of Duty could follow.

Particularly with regards to the campaign, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 felt like a low point for the FPS game. Returning to the Black Ops spin offs makes sense for 2024 – the original Black Ops remains one of the most beloved CoD games, while Black Ops 2, and 2020’s Black Ops Cold War, also represent series highs.

If the provisionally monikered Black Ops 6 really does take place in the Gulf War, that would be a Call of Duty first, and a much-needed change from the War on Terror and sci-fi futuristic settings that have largely dominated the series for the past ten years. Whatever the game looks like, it’s now claimed the new Call of Duty will come to Game Pass day one.

That’s according to a report from the Wall Street Journal, which says that Microsoft has decided to bring this year’s Call of Duty to Game Pass right from release day. “Microsoft plans a major shakeup of its videogame sales strategy by releasing the coming installment of Call of Duty to its subscription service instead of the longtime, lucrative approach of only selling it a la carte,” the report explains.

Whether a Game Pass release will affect the launch of Call of Duty on other platforms remains unconfirmed. We expect to learn more about the new CoD as part of the Xbox Showcase event on Sunday June 9.

