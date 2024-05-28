CoD Black Ops 6 release date estimate, story, and new trailers

What is the Black Ops 6 release date? There is a sizable portion of the Call of Duty fandom that rejoices whenever a new Black Ops game is on the horizon; the more cerebral branch of the first-person shooter not only brings best-in-class multiplayer gameplay but also a renewed focus on the single-player story. Black Ops isn’t afraid to push the limits of Call of Duty, and going from early reveals, the newest entry is looking to go beyond anything we’ve seen before.

You can usually set your clock to a Call of Duty release, and it looks like this year will be no different. The to and fro of CoD brands sees us froing to Black Ops this year, and back in time if the teasers are to be believed – although not as far as previous installments. We’ve collected all the information available on the FPS game, including the newest Black Ops 6 trailer.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 release date estimate

Call of Duty games typically release in Q4 every year, and always on a Friday. With that, we would estimate that the Black Ops 6 release date will fall around November 15, 2024.

The previous two games were released on November 16 and November 10, so it’s a safe bet to assume Black Ops 6 will drop around the same time. The last Black Ops game we were treated to was Cold War, which was released on November 13.

The latest teaser trailer announced that there will be a worldwide reveal on June 9. We’ve had little in terms of gameplay footage so far, so here’s hoping that we not only get a release date, but a decent glimpse into what we’ll be playing.

Black Ops 6 trailers

There have been several teaser trailers released so far, each giving snippets of the story, and setting the tone of what we can expect. It’s a nostalgic affair, with glimpses of 90s advertisements and even a quick shot of Bill Clinton playing the saxophone – the rumors of Call of Duty delving into the Gulf War appear to be true.

The most recent teaser trailer, released on May 28, shows us many world leaders (or a close approximation of them, anyway) telling us that everything we’ve been fed so far is a lie, that our lives have been a lie. The teaser wraps up with Saddam Hussain spouting “Nothing is what it seems. But if it’s truth you seek… look in the dark.” Very exciting.

Other than sheer speculation, that’s everything we know about Call of Duty Black Ops 6 right now. We’re sure to find out more soon, though, so prepare for a veritable landslide of information. In the meantime, we have the best Warzone guns and information on the new Warzone season so you can continue to dominate from now until the newest release.